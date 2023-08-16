Selena Gomez Teams Chic Yellow Midi Dress with Citrus-Style Handbag for Lunch Outing

Selena Gomez is feeling fruity!

On Tuesday, the actress and singer, 31, donned a strappy yellow midi dress as she snapped a mirror selfie and shared it on her Instagram Story.

The Only Murders in the Building star paired her look with beige ballet pumps, gold hoop earrings and a citrus-style clutch bag by Kate Spade, while her hair had been styled into an updo.

Gomez showed off the lemon-shaped and patterned accessory in a separate snapshot of her sitting at a restaurant table during a lunch outing. She captioned the picture with a lemon emoji.

In another photo, Gomez snapped another mirror selfie showing off her outfit and a peek at her dressing table, which was covered in makeup brushes and cosmetics — and provided a glimpse of her backyard swimming pool.

Selena Gomez wears a chic yellow dress in selfie. Selena Gomez/Instagram

Earlier in the day, the “Calm Down” singer had taken a dip in her pool. In a clip shared on her Instagram Story, Gomez could be seen gently kicking her feet in the water as she perched on the pool's edge.

Gomez’s lunch outing comes after she had a night out with close friend Francia Raisa on Friday.

The pair appeared to have dined out at Italian eatery Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles, with them each posting a photo of themselves sitting at a table in the Santa Monica restaurant.



Selena Gomez displays her citrus-style handbag at lunch. Selena Gomez/Instagram

Gomez also showed off their matching style in a bird’s eye view photo shared on her Instagram Story showing the duo’s bare legs and leopard print pumps. She tagged the actress, 35, who reposted the Story shortly after and wrote, “No beef, just salsa,” over the photo, adding "(This was not planned.)"

The pals' outing proved their friendship is solid after they were hit by rumors they’d fallen out last year.

Earlier in the week, Gomez had shown her support for another one of her pals, taking her younger sister Gracie, 10, to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert at the SoFi Stadium in LA.

Selena Gomez wears a chic yellow dress next to her makeup table. Selena Gomez/Instagram

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum was the ultimate fangirl for Swift, 33, rocking a dark gray hoodie featuring the Eras Tour poster printed on the front and a huge collection of Eras Tour friendship bracelets.

She also shared a sweet video of herself singing along to Swift's track "Lover" during the concert as she hugged an emotional-looking Gracie.

