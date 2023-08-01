Selena Gomez Shares Photos from Friend Connar Franklin's Bachelorette: 'So Proud to Know You'

On Monday, the singer praised her close friend and reflected on a fun bachelorette party in the Hamptons

Published on August 1, 2023 09:41AM EDT
Selena Gomez Celebrates Best Friend Connar Franklin's Bachelorette
Selena Gomez and Connar Franklin. Photo:

Selena Gomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez is celebrating her close friend and reflecting on an impactful girls trip.

On Monday, the "Calm Down" singer shared a photo of herself and friend Connar Franklin on her Instagram feed. The duo leaned in shoulder-to-shoulder, with Gomez puckering up.

"My sweet girl @connarfranklin I’m so proud to know you," Gomez, 31, captioned the post. "So happy to spend a weekend celebrating the future with all these amazing women!"

In other shots in Gomez's photo series, a group of girls posed with silly faces, with two wearing pink heart-shaped sunglasses, while the last slide featured the full crew out on a boat. The women were gathered to celebrate Franklin's bachelorette party, which the bride-to-be revealed on her own Instagram was in the Hamptons.

Over the weekend, Gomez gave a behind-the-scenes glimpse of a boating excursion during Franklin's bachelorette via her Instagram Story. She posed on the back of the boat in a pink bikini and ripped denim overalls.

Earlier this month, Gomez joined Franklin, who is engaged to social media personality Aaron Carpenter, her family and roughly 35 friends for Franklin's bridal shower at the Surf and Sand Resort in Laguna Beach, California. Gomez was all smiles in photos, dressed in a floor-length floral dress and white heels.

Selena Gomez Celebrates Best Friend Connar Franklin's Bachelorette
Selena Gomez and Connar Franklin.

Selena Gomez/Instagram

The Only Murders in the Building actress has been involved in Franklin's wedding festivities every step of the way, posting in honor of the couple's engagement back in February. “@connarfranklin is getting married! So happy ❤️," Gomez wrote alongside a series of photos of Franklin in a robe, boa and tiara.

Gomez also took time to celebrate herself this month as well, throwing a Barbie-themed birthday bash with pals, including Paris Hilton and Christina Aguilera, in Malibu on July 21.

