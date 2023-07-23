Selena Gomez Celebrates 31st Birthday With Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera and a "Barbie" Screening

Selena Gomez is partying in style for her birthday!

The Only Murders in the Building star marked her 31st birthday with a huge party with friends — which included pals Paris Hilton and Christina Aguilera — and shared a series of behind-the-scenes images from the celebrations on Instagram on Saturday.

"31" Gomez wrote in a simple caption for the carousel of photos from her party.

In the first image, the actress and singer revealed her vibrant birthday party outfit - a chic strapless red mini dress with floral applique and black strappy sandals. An elegant up-do completed her look. Other snaps showed Gomez dancing and posing with party guests, while one shot captured the moment a giant birthday cake lit with sparklers was presented to her.

Another chic black-and-white image showed the birthday girl and guest Hilton, 42, posing with their arms around each other. "Happy Birthday beautiful!😍 So much fun celebrating with you last night!🥰,” the heiress wrote in the comments section of Gomez's post,

On her Instagram Story, Gomez shared a black-and-white photo that showed her hugging Aguilera, 42. In the image, the birthday girl leaned up to embrace the "Beautiful" singer, who was enjoying the party from the vantage of a wooden chair.

The birthday celebrations didn't stop there, on her Instagram Story, Gomez revealed that she also enjoyed a private screening of the new Barbie movie.



One image showed the movie about to play on a large screen, while another saw friends of the actress seated in very comfortable-looking chairs while decked out in Barbie-themed pink outfits.

Following the movie, the group enjoyed an intimate dinner, with Gomez posting photos on her Instagram story of the pink-clad crew around a table stacked with delicious-looking food and drinks.

The birthday girl herself also got into the spirit of the movie — one snap showed her wearing a bright pink dress and matching lipstick as she rested her hand on her chin.

Earlier in the day, The Only Murders in the Building star celebrated her special day by — naturally — blowing out some birthday candles.

She documented the moment on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself mid-blow as she held a rose-covered cake baked in what appears to be an “S” shape.



In the photo, the actress wore a baby-pink T-shirt that matched both her birthday confection and her smoky eye look — no doubt a Rare Beauty creation. She accessorized with large hoop earrings, a pearl necklace with gold details and loose, wavy hair.

“I am thankful for so much in my life,” she captioned the celebratory post. “And one of the things I am most thankful for is the work we’ve been able to do with the Rare Impact Fund through @Rarebeauty. Because of YOU we’ve been able to raise awareness and increase access to mental health services for young people.”

“This is my true passion in life,” she added. The “Lose You to Love Me” singer went on to request donations to the Rare Impact Fund in lieu of presents.