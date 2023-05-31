Selena Gomez has found real friendship in Nicola Peltz-Beckham and Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham.

In a new interview on Wondermind, where Gomez serves as the Chief Impact Officer, the Only Murders in the Building actress spoke to the couple about living under a microscope, anxiety and their friendship.

In the conversation, Gomez said it's important to surround herself with "people who are like-minded" and "love you for you" — which is what drew her to Nicola, 28, and Brooklyn, 24.

"Our throuple! I love you so much. Selena, we love you so much, you have no idea," Nicola said in response.

"Also, I think we speak the same love language where it's like, we never really go out in LA, we are with our six dogs now, we're always working or with the dogs," she continued. "And when we're hanging out, it's always like sleeping over with Gracie and Brooklyn's cooking, we're watching a movie — and that's the best."

She concluded, "The best moments are when you don't have to do anything. You can just be with the people you love, and it makes me so happy, but I'm also such a homebody."



Elsewhere in the interview, Gomez asked the couple about the pressures that come with living under the spotlight.

"I think we definitely both get anxiety. I definitely get anxiety and I think that's something I really struggle with. I just can't help reading the comments sometimes on my Instagram or whatever it is," said Nicola. "If they comment on my appearance and stuff, that doesn't bother me. But what really bothers me is when they say something that's so untruthful and it's just a blatant lie, and I want to respond and just say, 'That's just not true.' And I wish they knew the truth."

Brooklyn added, "I have the worst anxiety. I mean, literally my wife is my therapist. We're always together, so whenever there's something on my mind, if it's stressing me out, we're very good at communicating. People are always gonna say rubbish and, you know, as long as you're happy and your family's good, then you just have to keep doing your thing."

In March, the Cookin' with Brooklyn star called Gomez a "very sweet girl" on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

"She says we're a throuple. She's such a sweet girl," said Beckham of Gomez. "I love when my wife makes new friends, especially really great friends. We all get along."

Earlier this year, Gomez shared photos of the trio snuggling up to each other on a yacht.

"Fine calls us a throuple #foreverplusone," she captioned the shots.

Gomez has been close with the couple since last fall, when Peltz hosted a viewing party for Gomez's documentary My Mind & Me.

They even celebrated Thanksgiving together — giving Beckham a little taste of his British home with some fish and chips — before ringing in the new year together, when Peltz and Gomez revealed matching tattoos.

Peltz opened up about her friendship with Gomez and their "throuple" in March, telling Cosmopolitan UK that the Disney Channel alum is her "soul sister" with a "heart of gold."

