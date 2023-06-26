Selena Gomez Sunbathes in Her Go-To $121 One-Piece Black Swimsuit

Selena Gomez is clearly in a summer mood.

Over the weekend, the Only Murders in the Building star, 30, shared a photo of herself enjoying the sunshine on a boat in her Instagram Story. In the pic, Gomez has her eyes closed and is facing the sun while kneeling with her hands on her head. She’s wearing a gorgeous Solkissed Sabrina One-Piece ($121) black swimsuit paired with large gold hoop earrings.

The back of the actress's suit featured a trendy cutout with twisted fabric at the top for a truly head-turning look. The singer was also spotted in the suit last summer.

Gomez had her wet hair slicked back and her makeup minimal, just wearing some black mascara.

The swimsuit pic came just days after Gomez said goodbye to Paris after spending time there while filming Emilia Perez. She commemorated her time with an Instagram post last week.

Selena Gomez. Instagram/selenagomez

The photo dump was captioned: “Thank you Paris for being a home to me for two months! I loved every moment. Working on this film has completely changed my life. I can’t wait to share more soon! Love you all 🤍”

One cute snap showed Gomez and her little sister Gracie getting ready to bite into an extra large croissant. Gomez sported a simple ponytail with a pair of small black sunglasses and chunky gold hoops.

She and her 9-year-old sibling wore matching cropped short-sleeve button-up blouses, Gomez’s white and Gracie’s blue, with large pockets in the front. The photo also gives a glimpse at the Only Murders in the Building star’s black Saint Laurent patent leather “Le 5 À 7” shoulder bag with a gold logo.

The other pictures feature Gomez and her friends in front of Parisian landmarks like the Eiffel Tower, in a recording studio and looking out at the city views.



Gomez's celebration of her European trip comes as she delighted fans with a candid admission about her dating status earlier this month.

In a TikTok video shared on June 8, the actress poked fun at the highs and lows of dating while watching a soccer game with friends, hilariously screaming to the athletes: "I'm single. I'm just a little high-maintenance. But I'll love you soooo much."

The video quickly went viral, with fans adding in the comment section, "so relatable," "hilarious," and "so real." Gomez added in the caption: "The struggle man lol."

