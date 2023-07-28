Selena Gomez Went Full Barbiecore in a Hot Pink Halter Dress for Her 31st Birthday — Get the Look Starting at $30

Halter dresses are a summertime staple

Selena Gomez Went Full Barbiecore in a Hot Pink Halter Dress for Her 31st Birthday â Get the Look Starting at $30 Tout
Photo:

Getty Images

Evereyone is feeling the Barbie craze following the film’s opening weekend. Selena Gomez went as far as to make Barbie the theme of her 31st birthday party, decked out with all things pink, glitter, and glitz. And her outfit perfectly matched the celebration.

In an Instagram post, the Hotel Transylvania Transformia star shared a series of photos from her birthday party, and her hot pink dress screamed Barbiecore. Gomez wore a halter-style mini dress in one of Hollywood’s hottest hues, and we might as well call her Barbie after this.

Halter dresses are a great choice for summer since they allow your arms and shoulders to have plenty of breathing room. Gomez’s dress had a high neck, providing ample chest coverage, and an A-line silhouette that allows for additional airflow. 

If you’re looking for a stylish way to stay cool and comfy this summer, you’ll definitely want to add halter dresses to your wardrobe, including some Barbiecore pink options to look as chic as Gomez. Read on for halter dresses in all sorts of colors and lengths, starting at just $30.

Halter Dresses Inspired by Selena Gomez 


RELATED: You, Too, Can Be ‘Kenough’ with a Sweatshirt Just Like Ryan Gosling’s in ‘Barbie’

Ouges Halter Sundress

Amazon OUGES Women 2023 Summer Halter Neck Sleeveless Flared Swing Dress Wedding Guest Formal Casual A Line Sundress

Amazon

If you have Barbie fever like Gomez (and the rest of the world), consider adding this hot pink halter dress available at Amazon to your summer closet. The dress looks similar to the one the actress recently wore with its high halter neckline, mini length, and hot pink hue. It’s made from 95 percent cotton that’s breathable and lightweight, making it a top choice for summer. And it features a cinched waist and flared bottom that accentuates your shape and allows the flowy dress to move with you. In addition to pink, you can get it in 24 other gorgeous colors, like green, blue, and purple.

Btfbm Mock Neck Maxi Dress

Amazon BTFBM Women's Sleeveless Cocktail Dresses Mock Neck Keyhole

Amazon

Summers are often filled with weddings, baby showers, and other events that require elegant dresses, and a halter maxi dress is as chic as it gets. The Btfbm Mock Neck Maxi Dress is just $49 at Amazon and is perfect for events or dinners when you’re looking for more coverage. It comes in a maxi silhouette that so many celebrities are wearing recently and offers great coverage of the chest and legs. The dress comes in a sleek satin finish, is machine-washable for an easy clean, and comes in 18 colors like green, blue, and yellow.

Everlane The Tie-Back Halter Dress

Everlane The Tie-Back Halter Dress

You also find halter styles for casual settings, like this Tie-Back Halter Dress by Everlane. Lightweight and made of organic cotton, the dress is cute and casual, making it a great choice to wear out to lunch or as a swimsuit cover-up. It has an adjustable self-tie halter neck, a deep scoop back to show off some skin, and features on-seam pockets. You can snag it in a black or blue with white stripes. 

Halter dresses are a summer staple that will keep you feeling cool and looking stylish at all of your summer events and activities. If you’re looking for more summer dresses to add to your wardrobe, read on for more Gomez-inspired halter dresses available at Amazon, Nordstrom, Madewell, and Banana Republic Factory.

Floerns Halter Neck Beach Party Dress

Amazon Floerns Women's Summer Floral Print Sleeveless Halter Neck Beach Party Dress

Amazon

SweatyRocks Halter Pleated Dress

Amazon SweatyRocks Women's Casual Sleeveless Tie Back Halter Dress Mini Swing Pleated A-line Loose Dress

Amazon

Prettygarden Halter Pleated Maxi Dress

Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Women's Long Summer Sun Dresses 2023 Sleeveless

Amazon

Zesica Satin Halter Dress

Amazon ZESICA Women's 2023 Fashion Satin Sleeveless Halter Neck Tie Waist

Amazon

Chelsea28 Floral Print Halter Neck Maxi Dress

Nordstrom CHELSEA28 Floral Print Halter Neck Maxi Dress

Nordstrom

Madewell Poplin Halter Tiered Midi Dress

Madewell Poplin Halter Tiered Midi Dress

Madewell

Banana Republic Factory

Banana Republic MISA HALTER MIDI DRESS

Banana Republic

