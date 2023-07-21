Selena Gomez Celebrates Best Friend Connar Franklin's All-White Bridal Shower: See The Pics! (Exclusive)

Franklin got engaged to social media personality Aaron Carpenter in February

By
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias Author Bio Headshot
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE.
Published on July 21, 2023 06:02PM EDT
Connar Franklin Bridal Shower, Selena Gomez best friend
Photo:

Brandon Kidd

Selena Gomez is celebrating her long-time best friend and model Connar Franklin, who got engaged in February.

Franklin, who is engaged to social media personality Aaron Carpenter, gathered with her family and 35 friends for her bridal shower on Sunday. They had an intimate coastal dinner celebration at Surf and Sand Resort in Laguna Beach. Pulling inspiration from none other than Gomez’s other bestie, Taylor Swift, Franklin’s “white veil occasion” achieved the perfect mix of modern and dreamy.

Connar Franklin Bridal Shower, Selena Gomez best friend

Brandon Kidd

As guests entered the shower, hosted by Franklin’s mom Cherise, they met the bride-to-be for photos at a wall coated in roses featuring her "Speak Now” themed slogan before walking into a romantic white wonderland by the water. 

The model smiled as she hugged Gomez, 30, who was dressed in a pink floor-length floral dress with puffed shoulders and pointed-toe white Coach kitten heels. 

Connar Franklin Bridal Shower, Selena Gomez best friend

Brandon Kidd

Influencer and model Meredith Mickelson also made an appearance, posing with Franklin in front of the ocean wearing platform black boots and an oversized black blazer over her strapless silk floral mini-dress.

Connar Franklin Bridal Shower, Selena Gomez best friend

Brandon Kidd

As for the woman of the night, Franklin flaunted a tweed white off-the-shoulder suit jacket style dress paired with simple black Chanel sling-backs. Her long black hair was pulled half-up-half-down in loose waves.

Atop the monochromatic tables sat pink and white bouquets of flowers — all done by Bloom Room OC — and paired with light wood chairs. Party Pleasers contributed to finishing details, styling the tables and lounge area. Leila Lewis with Be Inspired PR planned the day, and A Good Affair helped with bringing Franklin’s design visions to fruition.

Connar Franklin Bridal Shower, Selena Gomez best friend

Brandon Kidd

As everyone took their seats, another nod to Swift could be found on the drink stirrers and signs by Minted. The stirrers read, “Wonderstruck” and “Love Spiral,” popular lyrics in Swift’s hit songs “Enchanted” and “Lavender Haze.”

Authentic Italian cuisine was served for dinner, including homemade pasta, margherita pizzas and Caesar salad. For dessert, Franklin and her loved ones enjoyed mini cannolis.

The groom, who has over 3 million Instagram followers, even made an appearance at one point in the night. Carpenter was dressed casually in a red baseball cap, white T-shirt, black shorts and sneakers. He was pictured planting a sweet kiss on Franklin’s cheek as she popped one foot and smiled.

Connar Franklin Bridal Shower, Selena Gomez best friend

Brandon Kidd

On February 26, the Only Murders in the Building actress posted in honor of the couple’s engagement. “@connarfranklin is getting married! So happy ❤️," Gomez captioned a series of images of Franklin in a robe, boa and tiara.

