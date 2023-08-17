Selena Gomez Announces First New Music in Nearly a Year with 'Single Soon'

The track will be released Aug. 25 via Interscope Records

Ilana Kaplan
Published on August 17, 2023
Selena Gomez Celebrates 31st Birthday With Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera
Selena Gomez in March 2023. Photo:

Cindy Ord/Getty

Selena Gomez's "revival" is finally here.

On Thursday, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer, 31, will release her first new music in nearly a year with "Single Soon" via Interscope Records on Aug. 25.

"Y’all have been asking for new music for a while. Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer. SINGLE SOON. August 25th. Presave it now. 😘," Gomez wrote on Instagram alongside the single artwork.

A press release stated that Gomez "wanted to give her fans a fun end of the summer song to enjoy as they’ve been patiently waiting for new music."

"Single Soon," produced by Benny Blanco and Cashmere Cat, comes on the heels of Gomez’s hit “Calm Down” with Rema, which reached the No.1 on Billboard’s Global chart. Fans can pre-save the song here.

Selena Gomez New Single
Selena Gomez 'Single Soon' Artwork.

Courtesy of Interscope Records

On Monday, fans speculated new music from Gomez was on its way when some spotted a recently published website — illbesinglesoon.com — featuring the words “Single Soon?” in large red letters and was associated with the "Wolves" musician's record label, Interscope Records.

The more telling clue that it was related to new music from Gomez was that the bottom of the page also featured links to the pop star's social channels, and fans could sign up for updates.

In addition to the website, fans also noticed flyers featuring the words "Single Soon?" throughout cities in the U.S., which featured a phone number that people could call.

Fans reported that after dialing, there was a cryptic message that seemingly featured Gomez's younger sister Gracie Teefey, 10, and a snippet of what appeared to be a new track.

"Hi sissy. Never worry about boyfriends. At all," said the person in the message, followed by the beginning of a song.

Gomez previously teased new music in June when she posted a carousel of images to Instagram that included a photo of the singer recording vocals in front of a microphone while reading from a piece of paper.

“Don’t worry guys, it’s coming,” she captioned the photos. “Even from Paris.”

Back in February, Gomez told Vanity Fair that her next batch of music would be upbeat and honest.

“The music I’m doing right now is about real things that I’m walking through,” she told the publication. “It’s really powerful, strong, very pop. The theme generally is freedom — freedom from relationships, freedom from the darkness.”

She added, "If I had my way, I would probably write ballads my whole life, but I want to produce music that will make people smile."

The last single Gomez released was nearly a year ago with "My Mind & Me" — a song that she shared alongside her documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.

