Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa Twin in Leopard Print on Night Out in Los Angeles: 'No Beef, Just Salsa'

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa are firm friends.

The singer, 31, and How I Met Your Father actress, 35, showed off their matching style in a photo Gomez shared on her Instagram Story on Friday, revealing the two friends spent a night out together and proving their friendship is solid after rumors of a falling out between the pair were reported last year.

A bird's eye view snap, shared by the singer, showed two pairs of bare legs and two pairs of leopard print pumps, with Gomez tagging Raisa to show who she had twinned with.

“No beef, just salsa,” Raisa wrote over the same photo, which she reposted shortly after, adding "(This was not planned)"



The pair wore matching leopard print pumps on a night out. Francia Raisa/Instagram

The Only Murders in the Building star also posted a photo that showed her smiling as she sat by a table with a glass of wine, at what appeared to be Italian eatery Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles.

Raisa also reposted a photo — that was initially shared by Theresa Marie Mingus, Gomez’s bestie — that showed her sitting at what appeared to be the same table, with a Giorgio Baldi sign behind her. Mingus and a group of other friends appeared to have joined Gomez and Raisa on their night out.

The pair’s dinner outing comes after Gomez recently sent a birthday tribute to Raisa on social media— signaling to fans that their friendship was solid.

"Happiest of birthdays to this special human beings. No matter where life takes us, I love you. ❤️ @franciaraisa," the Only Murders in the Building star wrote in her caption.

Gomez was pictured dining out with Raisa and friends on Instagram. Selena Gomez/Instagram

Gomez shared a collection of photos of herself with Raisa in her post, which Raisa then liked. Fans also noticed that the actress had re-followed Gomez on Instagram.

The suspected breakdown of the pair’s friendship came last November, after Raisa — who donated a kidney to Gomez in 2017 — appeared to take offense to Gomez saying that she believed Taylor Swift was her “only friend” in the industry in an interview with Rolling Stone.

When the first half of the quote was posted by E! News in an Instagram post dedicated to Swift and Gomez's friendship, Raisa reportedly commented, "Interesting," before she apparently later deleted the comment.

The pair appeared in happy spirits during the outing. Theresa/Instagram

In a TikTok chronicling the alleged rift, Gomez appeared to respond to Raisa as she wrote, "Sorry I didn't mention every person I know."

However, the friendship appears to be back on track. As well as their dinner date and Gomez's birthday post for Raisa, the singer also praised her friend earlier in the year.

During an episode of Apple TV+'s documentary series Dear… in March, Gomez referred to Raisa as her “best friend” and added that she is forever “in debt” to her following her kidneys transplant.

“Within three days, she went to get tested, and she was a match. And it was one of those moments where I felt watched over,” Gomez said in the episode. “I know I was so, so, so lucky."