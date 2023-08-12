Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa Twin in Leopard Print on Night Out in Los Angeles: 'No Beef, Just Salsa'

The pair confirmed their friendship is solid, posting photos from a night out together on Friday

By
Escher Walcott
escher-walcott
Escher Walcott
Escher Walcott is a Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE, covering stories in Entertainment, Style, Human Interest.She joins having written for several popular news publications, including Glamour, Refinery29, NYLON and Evening Standard, discussing the latest fashion trends, pop culture news, and pressing social matters. 
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 12, 2023 06:44AM EDT
Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa Twin in Leopard Print on Night Out: 'No Beef, Just Salsa'
Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa. Photo:

Selena Gomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa are firm friends.

The singer, 31, and How I Met Your Father actress, 35, showed off their matching style in a photo Gomez shared on her Instagram Story on Friday, revealing the two friends spent a night out together and proving their friendship is solid after rumors of a falling out between the pair were reported last year.

A bird's eye view snap, shared by the singer, showed two pairs of bare legs and two pairs of leopard print pumps, with Gomez tagging Raisa to show who she had twinned with.  

“No beef, just salsa,” Raisa wrote over the same photo, which she reposted shortly after, adding "(This was not planned)"

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa Twin in Leopard Print on Night Out: 'No Beef, Just Salsa'
The pair wore matching leopard print pumps on a night out.

Francia Raisa/Instagram

The Only Murders in the Building star also posted a photo that showed her smiling as she sat by a table with a glass of wine, at what appeared to be Italian eatery Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles.

Raisa also reposted a photo — that was initially shared by Theresa Marie Mingus, Gomez’s bestie — that showed her sitting at what appeared to be the same table, with a Giorgio Baldi sign behind her. Mingus and a group of other friends appeared to have joined Gomez and Raisa on their night out.

The pair’s dinner outing comes after Gomez recently sent a birthday tribute to Raisa on social media— signaling to fans that their friendship was solid.

"Happiest of birthdays to this special human beings. No matter where life takes us, I love you. ❤️ @franciaraisa," the Only Murders in the Building star wrote in her caption.

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa Twin in Leopard Print on Night Out: 'No Beef, Just Salsa'
Gomez was pictured dining out with Raisa and friends on Instagram.

Selena Gomez/Instagram

Gomez shared a collection of photos of herself with Raisa in her post, which Raisa then liked. Fans also noticed that the actress had re-followed Gomez on Instagram.

The suspected breakdown of the pair’s friendship came last November, after Raisa — who donated a kidney to Gomez in 2017 — appeared to take offense to Gomez saying that she believed Taylor Swift was her “only friend” in the industry in an interview with Rolling Stone.

When the first half of the quote was posted by E! News in an Instagram post dedicated to Swift and Gomez's friendship, Raisa reportedly commented, "Interesting," before she apparently later deleted the comment.

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa Twin in Leopard Print on Night Out: 'No Beef, Just Salsa'
The pair appeared in happy spirits during the outing.

Theresa/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In a TikTok chronicling the alleged rift, Gomez appeared to respond to Raisa as she wrote, "Sorry I didn't mention every person I know."

However, the friendship appears to be back on track. As well as their dinner date and Gomez's birthday post for Raisa, the singer also praised her friend earlier in the year.

During an episode of Apple TV+'s documentary series Dear… in March, Gomez referred to Raisa as her “best friend” and added that she is forever “in debt” to her following her kidneys transplant. 

“Within three days, she went to get tested, and she was a match. And it was one of those moments where I felt watched over,” Gomez said in the episode. “I know I was so, so, so lucky."

Related Articles
Singer Selena Gomez (L) and actress Francia Raisa
Francia Raisa Quietly Reacts to Selena Gomez's Birthday Tribute to Her on Instagram
Selena Gomez Stuns in Pink Bikini During Boat Trip With Friends.
Selena Gomez Rocks Pink Bikini During Sunny Boat Trip with Friends
Singer Selena Gomez (L) and actress Francia Raisa
Selena Gomez Wishes Francia Raisa the 'Happiest of Birthdays' in Sweet Tribute: 'I Love You'
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Recording artists Selena Gomez (L) and Taylor Swift attend The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez's Friendship Timeline
Selena Gomez Attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert With Sister Gracie
Selena Gomez Attends BFF Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert with Sister Gracie
Vanessa Bryant and daughters, Eras Tour;
All of the Celebrities Who've Attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far
Selena Gomez (L) and The Weeknd attend Harper's BAZAAR Celebration of "ICONS By Carine Roitfeld" at The Plaza Hotel, September 8, 2017 in New York City
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's Relationship: A Look Back
Francia Raisa
Francia Raisa Reveals Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Diagnosis: 'Still Learning How to Live with It'
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Nails the Classic Summer Cool-Girl Uniform in Baggy Jeans and a White Top
Christina Aguilera attends the 9th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures ; Selena Gomez celebrates the launch of Rare Beauty's Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil Collection
Christina Aguilera Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos from Selena Gomez's 31st Birthday Party
Lily-Rose Depp and her girlfriend 070 Shake are spotted going out for lunch together at Crossroads. The pair were seen enjoying their lunch and an intimate chat showing some serious PDA.
Lily-Rose Depp and Girlfriend 070 Shake Share a Kiss Over Lunch in Los Angeles: Photo
Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith walk arm in arm as they are seen leaving Italian eatery Giorgio Baldi after having a romantic dinner date just for two in Santa Monica.
Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Spend Date Night at Celebrity Favorite Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles
Selena Gomez Celebrates 31st Birthday With Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera
Selena Gomez Celebrates 31st Birthday With Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera and a "Barbie" Screening
Selena Gomez Shares Stylish Selfies in Randemz Photo Dump.
Selena Gomez Shares Stylish Selfies in 'Randemz' Photo Series — See the Looks!
Pregnant Rihanna And Asap Rocky Enjoy Date Night
Pregnant Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Spend Date Night in Santa Monica Ahead of Baby No. 2's Arrival
Gigi Hadid Attends BFF Taylor Swifts Gig
Gigi Hadid Shows off Era's Tour Bracelets at BFF Taylor Swift's Concert in California