See King Charles as a Toddler at His First Trooping the Colour vs. His First as Monarch Today

King Charles first participated in the annual public event in 1951, when his grandfather, King George VI, was the monarch

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on June 17, 2023 03:28PM EDT
King Charles III departs Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, as King Charles III celebrates his first official birthday since becoming sovereign.
Photo:

Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty 


King Charles has come a long way since his first Trooping the Colour.

In honor of the newly crowned monarch’s first Trooping the Colour as king, the Royal Collection Trust shared a photograph of Charles, 74, as a young child, making his first appearance at the annual public event held to celebrate England’s monarch.

In the black and white photo from 1951, a young Charles can be seen sitting between his aunt, Princess Margaret, and his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, in a carriage on its way back to Buckingham Palace.

Charles appears to wear a light-colored button-down jacket with a collar, while his grandmother is seen in a feather-rimmed jacket with a matching feathered hat, smiling at the camera. Princess Margaret, meanwhile, was captured wearing a button-down V-shaped jacket with a light-colored sun hat, while looking off to the side.

That Trooping of the Colour was held to celebrate Charles' grandfather, King George VI, who died just a year later. King Charles' mother, Queen Elizabeth II, took part in the ceremony in his stead as he was ill, per the Royal Collection Trust.

During Saturday’s celebrations for Charles, the royal rode in the parade through London on a horse called Noble, sporting the traditional bearskin cap and the tunic of the Guard of Honour Order, the Welsh Guards.

His participation in the parade marked the first time since 1986 that the British monarch rode in the procession on horseback. Queen Elizabeth last rode on horseback during Trooping the Colour 37 years ago, before opting to take part in the pageantry in a carriage in the years that followed.

Britain's King Charles III (C) leads Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (L) and Britain's Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh (R) on horseback, leaving Buckingham Palace to process to Horse Guards Parade for the King's Birthday Parade, 'Trooping the Colour'

ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty 

King Charles was joined on horseback by his son and heir Prince William, his sister, Princess Anne, and his youngest brother, Prince Edward.

His grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, shared a carriage ride with their mother, Kate Middleton, along with Queen Camilla.

While King Charles' actual birthdate is Nov. 14, he will be fêted each year with public festivities of his birthday in June as British monarch.

According to the Household Division, the tradition of the British monarch having both an actual birthday and official birthday dates back to the reign of the current sovereign's namesake predecessor, King Charles II, who ruled from 1660 to 1685.

In 1748, it was decided that this parade would be used to mark the official birthday of the monarch, and Trooping the Colour became an annual event during the reign of King George III.

