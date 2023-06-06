See the Trailer for HGTV’s ‘Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge’ — Plus, Meet the Celebrity Judges (Exclusive)

Barbie is making her way to HGTV!

In an all-new competition series called Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, eight teams of HGTV experts will transform a Southern California mansion into a life-size pink oasis fit for Barbie and her pals.

The four-part series will premiere on Sunday, July 16 at 8 p.m. ET, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal, just ahead of the Barbie movie premiere on July 21.

Ashley Graham channels the infamous Mattel doll to host the competition and unveil the glamorous pad at the end of the competition. Dedicated Barbie fans will even have the chance to win a unique stay in the one-of-a-kind home.

“To pull this off, we’ve assembled the biggest group of renovation stars ever on HGTV to create a real-life fully functioning Barbie Dreamhouse,” says Graham. “The pressure is on for the teams to unleash their creativity far beyond their usual design parameters to dream up a place that Barbie would be proud to call home.”

HGTV

Designers Jonathan Adler and Tiffany Brooks serve as head judges for the nostalgic renovation and are joined by celebrity guest judges Nischelle Turner, Maureen McCormick, Marsai Martin and Christian Siriano.

Fans can anticipate witnessing teams made up of 15 of their favorite HGTV experts, and one Food Network chef competing to create the boldest Barbie-inspired designs: Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson (Married to Real Estate); Jasmine Roth (Help! I Wrecked My House) and Antonia Lofaso (Beachside Brawl); Ty Pennington (Rock the Block) and Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab); Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin (Farmhouse Fixer); Christina Hall and James Bender (Christina on the Coast); Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas (Bargain Block); Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt (100 Day Dream Home); and Michel Smith Boyd and Anthony Elle Williams (Luxe for Less).

HGTV

In the trailer above, Pennington and Victoria team up to create a 1970s-themed den equipped with a groovy lit floor that changes colors. Meanwhile, Hall trades in her black leggings for a colorful ensemble with the snap of a finger, crediting “a little bit of Barbie magic” for the quick change before she gets to work.

Later in the clip, Graham’s jaw drops as she enters the finished backyard designed for “Barbie’s pool party” with celebrity judge Martin. Viewers get a glimpse of the hot pink concrete surrounding the crystal clear pool and fuchsia slide.

HGTV

Barbie’s legacy has been making waves in more ways than one, first with the highly-anticipated Warner Brothers film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, alongside Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Dua Lipa and more.

The film also sparked a new fashion and interior design movement called Barbiecore which celebrates all things hot pink and plastic.

Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge will premiere Sunday, July 16 at 8 p.m. ET on HGTV.

