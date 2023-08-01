See the Thoughtful Gift Jamie Lee Curtis Sent for Lindsay Lohan's Baby Boy: 'Thank You So Much'

Lindsay Lohan and husband Bader Shammas welcomed son Luai last month

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 1, 2023 01:13PM EDT
Lindsay Lohan & Jamie Lee Curtis
Photo:

Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis is taking her "movie grandmother" status seriously!

The Oscar-winning actress, 64, sent a sweet and thoughtful gift to her “movie daughter” Lindsay Lohan, who just welcomed her first baby.

"Thank you so much Jamie!" the new mom, 37, shared in an Instagram Story Monday, showing a spread of children's books that her Freaky Friday costar sent for newborn son Luai — including ones written by the actress herself.

See the Thoughtful Gift Jamie Lee Curtis Sent for Lindsay Lohan's Baby Boy

Lindsay Lohan/Instagram

Curtis congratulated Lohan on the arrival of her baby boy in an Instagram post earlier this month.

Posting a throwback photo of herself with Lohan, Curtis wrote, “My movie daughter just made me a movie grandmother. Blessings to Lindsay and Bader for the birth of Luai! @lindsaylohan.”

Since playing mom and daughter two decades ago, Lohan and Curtis have remained close. In June, Lohan revealed that she had some mentorship from Curtis on impending motherhood, ahead of welcoming her first child.

"I spoke to Jamie Lee Curtis recently, and she was like, ‘You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine,” Lohan told Allure at the time. 

Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Glows in Mirror Selfie: Happy Monday!

Lindsay Lohan/Instagram

In May, the costars reunited for an interview with The New York Times in honor of 20-year anniversary of Freaky Friday. The actresses were open about wanting to do a sequel, with Curtis teasing earlier this year that it's "going to happen."

She told the NYT, "As I went around the world with Halloween Ends, people wanted to know if there was going to be another Freaky Friday. Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, 'It feels like there's a movie to be made.'"

"Jamie and I are both open to that, so we're leaving it in the hands that be," added Lohan. "We would only make something that people would absolutely adore."

