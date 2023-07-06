See the Moment Meghan Trainor's Son Riley Meets His Baby Brother

Meghan Trainor is introducing her first-born son to his baby brother!

In an adorable TikTok video posted on Wednesday, the “All About That Bass” singer, 29, and her husband, actor Daryl Sabara, introduced their son, Riley, 2, to his newborn brother, Barry Bruce.

“Barry Bruce Trainor was born on July 1st 2023 at 8lbs 7oz. Riley is so gentle, sweet, and absolutely in love with his new best friend,” Trainor captioned the post, adding hashtags including c-section and newborn.



“RILEY MEETING BARRY,” Trainor wrote over the beginning of the clip which showed the adorable moment Riley met baby Bruce, who is being held by Sabara, 31, as he sits in a baby seat.

"Good morning!" the singer can be heard saying, as the family coos over the tiny newborn.

"That's your baby, Riley!" Trainor told little Riley as he reached to take Barry from his father's arms in the next shot. "He wants to hold him," the singer laughed.

The happy parents gave their first-born a chance for a cuddle in the next part of the clip. Sabara, Riley and Bruce are all sat on a gray couch together, with the eldest boy stroking and cuddling his tiny brother. "Yeah, good job" Trainor is heard saying to her delighted-looking son.

The final clip in the adorable TikTok zoomed in on a precious interaction between the two siblings: Riley leaning over his brother's bassinet, stroking him as Trainor watches on. Atmospheric classical music played over the shot, adding to the sweetness of the moment.

The "Mother" singer and the Spy Kids star welcomed their second baby boy on Saturday, July 1, Trainor confirmed in an Instagram post.

She shared a series of images of their newborn son, Barry Bruce Trainor, including him being held by family members and her in her hospital room before going in for her c-section.

“On July 1st (our 7 year anniversary of our first date) we welcomed Barry Bruce Trainor into the world,” the singer revealed in the post, “...we had an amazing, successful c-section, and I finally got my skin to skin time! Thank you to all of the incredible doctors and nurses who took such great care of us.”

Famous friends were quick to congratulate the pair. “Congratulations sis! So happy for you!” Paris Hilton added with crying and heart eye emoji.

“Congrats angel,” Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson commented. “Go Mama!! And welcome to the party, Barry!! What a lucky dude!!” This Is Us actress Mandy Moore joined in the celebrations, with added red hearts.

Sabara recently told PEOPLE that Riley was excited to be a big brother.

He's "so ready to have a permanent friend," he shared in June. "He definitely loves pointing to Meghan's stomach and saying 'baby' and kissing her belly. So it's definitely a lot cuter than we ever thought."



