Jessica Alba’s new show Honest Renovations will officially make its debut this summer!

In the Roku Original series, the Honest Company founder renovates homes for families who are experiencing parenting challenges alongside her co-host and pal, Lizzy Mathis. Both Alba and Mathis are also executive producers of the show.

The full series will be available to stream for free on Friday, August 18, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

“I’ve been a home design enthusiast since I can remember,” Alba tells PEOPLE. “Through various phases of life, I’ve overseen many renovations — large and small — and learned through trial and error a ton of tips, tricks and hacks.”

She continues: “There is nothing more satisfying than being able to apply what I’ve learned to help folks who are going through growth and change with their families. No matter who you are, where you live or what budget you’re working with, there is a takeaway for everyone in each episode.”

The actress will apply her own lessons learned from being a parent to each transformative renovation. She shares three children — Honor, 15, Haven, 11, and Hayes, 5 — with husband Cash Warren.

In exclusive first-look images from the show, Alba and Mathis are seen hard at work installing tiles on the floor. In another shot, the two are all smiles as they chat with their clients.

Mathis, who is also the founder and editor of The Cool Mom Co., tells PEOPLE that she’s been passionate about home ever since her mom taught her the value of it at a young age.

“I grew up with a single mom who built our home to be a safe haven,” she says. “Along my journey, I’ve had the good fortune to travel the world and discover endless design influence from countless cultures.”

The mom of three adds that it’s a “total joy to assist families” who are navigating life changes and that she’s thrilled to show viewers how “design impacts the functionality of my parenting.”

“Whether you are looking for elevated and approachable home design tips & tricks or can simply relate to the parenting struggles — I believe you’ll walk away from this show feeling inspired,” Mathis adds.

Viewers can expect to see some “life-changing” renovations from Alba and Mathis throughout the six-episode season, in addition to many “candid conversations” between the entrepreneurs about raising a family.

In May, Roku announced that Honest Renovations was already renewed for season 2 and that Alba and Mathis would return as hosts and executive producers of the series.

Honest Renovations will stream for free starting Friday, August 18 on The Roku Channel.

