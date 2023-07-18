Snoop Dogg and E-40 Collaborate on New Cookbook ‘Goon with the Spoon’ — See the Cover (Exclusive)

The rappers share their favorite recipes to cook and eat together in a new book out this fall

By Carly Tagen-Dye
Published on July 18, 2023 12:00PM EDT
Snoop Dogg Cover Reveal

Snoop Dogg and E-40 are here to cure all of your cravings.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the cover of the rappers' new cookbook, Snoop Dogg Presents Goon with the Spoon, which will release this fall from Chronicle Books.

The new project is a follow-up to Snoop’s first cookbook, From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg’s Kitchen, which detailed some of his favorite recipes, from filet mignon to Frito BBQ twists. Snoop Dogg Presents Goon with the Spoon will feature over 65 recipes and takes inspiration from both Snoop and E-40's music, as well as meals they cook and eat together.

Snoop Dogg Cover Reveal
"Snoop Dogg Presents Goon with the Spoon" features over 65 recipes.

Chronicle Books, David Bjerke/NBCUniversal, Phil Emerson

For Snoop, working with Earl "E-40" Stevens, a founding member of hip hop group The Click, is a treat within itself. The two have been longtime collaborators — E-40 helped Snoop get his start on the West Coast, and the two also formed the rap supergroup Mt. Westmore alongside Ice Cube and Too Short in 2021.

“E-40 is my big homie, my brother, my mentor,” Snoop wrote in the book's foreword. “Watching him expand his love for food and cooking over the years to his many successful businesses is some boss-level shit. Which is why Snoop Dogg Presents Goon with the Spoon had to be the next cookbook, ya dig?”

The cookbook is sure to hit the spot for both Snoop and E-40's fellow food fanatics. 

“It’s the seriously entertaining new addition fans are hungry for," the book's publisher said.

Snoop Dogg Cover Reveal
Earl "E-40" Stevens.

Phil Emerson

Also known for his wide range of business ventures, Snoop already has connections to the culinary world. His famous friendship with Martha Stewart is a fan favorite — Snoop was a recurring guest on her cooking show, and the two co-hosted their own celebrity cooking series and served as judges on the Peacock special Snoop and Martha's Very Tasty Halloween with content creator Alvin Zhou.

Snoop, alongside Master P, is also the co-founder of Broadus Foods company, which donates its profits to the organization Door of Hope

Snoop remains busy outside of food-related projects, as well. His “definitive” biopic, which will be directed by Allen Hughes and written by Joe Robert Cole, is in development with Universal Pictures.

Snoop Dogg Cover Reveal
Snoop Dogg.

Heather Gildroy 

Snoop was also in a tight bidding war this year to become the new owner of NHL team The Ottawa Senators, where he was up against the likes of The Weeknd and Ryan Reynolds (the team ultimately went to an entity controlled by Canadian billionaire Michael Andlauer.)

Snoop Dogg Presents Goon with the Spoon will be released on November 14 from Chronicle Books.

