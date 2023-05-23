See the Epic Photos From Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Rain Shows

By
Published on May 23, 2023 02:03 PM
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 20: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour at Gillette Stadium on May 20, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Taylor Swift. Photo:

TAS Rights Management/Getty

Taylor Swift has proven she will show up and show out for her fans come rain or shine. The singer has performed twice in the pouring rain while on the Eras Tour. Check out these epic pictures from the rained out shows

01 of 10

Meet Me in the Pouring Rain

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 20: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour at Gillette Stadium on May 20, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Taylor Swift.

TAS Rights Management/Getty 

Taylor Swift's second night at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on May 20 marked the second time the singer has had to perform under a relentless stream of pouring rain.

The first time was at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium earlier this month.

02 of 10

The Show Must Go On

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 20: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour at Gillette Stadium on May 20, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Taylor Swift.

TAS Rights Management/Getty

Despite getting absolutely drenched, the 12-time Grammy winner pushed through and put on an unforgettable show for her Swifties. 

03 of 10

When It Rains, It Pours

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 20: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour at Gillette Stadium on May 20, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Taylor Swift.

TAS Rights Management/Getty 

In a post to Instagram, Swift noted that though this wasn't her first time playing in the rain, things felt delightfully different this time around.

"Last night we all danced together in the rain for THE ENTIRE 3.5 HOUR SHOW in foxy Foxborough MA!!," she wrote.  "We’ve had rain shows at Gillette Stadium before but this was a full on deluge that never let up, I just want to thank that iconic crowd!! Love you so much you have no idea 💕🥰🥲"

04 of 10

Wet Hair, Don't Care

Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour at Gillette Stadium on May 20, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Taylor Swift.

TAS Rights Management/Getty

The following night, as her piano began to malfunction and play on its own, Swift told the crowd that the previous night's weather was "like a monsoon."

"Literally, it was like a water park under the stage," she added. "You have no idea."

05 of 10

Keep it Moving

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 20: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour at Gillette Stadium on May 20, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Taylor Swift and Dancers.

TAS Rights Management/Getty

But it wasn't just Swift who kept the show going. Her team of dancers and musicians also had her back during the rained out set. 

06 of 10

Shake It Off

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 20: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour at Gillette Stadium on May 20, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Taylor Swift.

TAS Rights Management/Getty


And despite it all, the superstar still thrilled fans with multiple costume changes — including this sparkly green number — as she bounced through the different eras of her music catalogue.

07 of 10

Singing in the Rain

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 07: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs onstage for night three of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Nissan Stadium on May 07, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Taylor Swift.

John Shearer/TAS23/Getty

Prior to the "monsoon" in Massachusetts, Swift experienced her first rain show of the tour in Nashville on May 7.

Nashville’s Nissan Stadium sent out a shelter in place warning an hour before Gracie Abrams, who was Swift's opener that night, went on stage, Billboard reported. The delay would go on for hours before the "Blank Space" singer took the stage at around 10 p.m.

08 of 10

All Together Now

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 07: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs onstage for night three of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Nissan Stadium on May 07, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Taylor Swift onstage.

John Shearer/TAS23/Getty

The 33-year-old wowed the crowd per usual, and played the full set well into the night. 

09 of 10

Splish, Splash

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 07: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs onstage for night three of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Nissan Stadium on May 07, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Taylor Swift.

John Shearer/TAS23/Getty

"WELL. We had our first rain show of The Eras Tour. And it was SO MUCH FUN. The dancers, band, crowd and I all pretty much turned into little kids joyfully jumping in puddles all night," Swift wrote on Instagram.

"I wanted to thank the crowd again for waiting for the weather to clear. And my amazing crew for keeping the stage, lighting and equipment all dry and working so we could play. That was a late, great night I won’t forget. 🥹"

10 of 10

Sealed With a Kiss

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 07: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs onstage for night three of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Nissan Stadium on May 07, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Taylor Swift stage.

John Shearer/TAS23/Getty

This photo, which appears to have been taken during the Eras Tour tradition of Swift giving her "22" hat to a lucky audience member, sums up the night in Nashville perfectly.

