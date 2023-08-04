See Simone Biles Practice the Uneven Bars as She Preps for Her First Meet Since Tokyo Olympics

Biles recently announced her return to competition at this weekend's U.S. Classic event

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 4, 2023 01:24PM EDT
Simone Biles, a seven-time Olympic medalist and the 2016 Olympic champion, practices on the uneven bars at the U.S. Classic gymnastics competition
Simone Biles. Photo:

Morry Gash/AP Photo

Simone Biles is getting back into the swing of things!

The four-time Olympic gold medalist was spotted practicing a routine on the uneven bars Friday morning ahead of her return to competition this weekend at the next U.S. Classic gymnastics competition.

Biles, 26, was smiling throughout the morning practice session, as she warmed up in black and white sweats.

She later donned a red leotard and began practicing her routine on the uneven bars and later the floor in front of a live audience at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Ill.

USA Gymnastics announced in late June that Biles would be returning to competition this weekend for the first time since competing at the Tokyo Olympics. Last month the seven-time Olympic medalist confirmed the news, tweeting that she was “excited to get back out on the competition floor!”

In recent weeks ahead of her return, Biles has opened up on social media about prioritizing her mental health as well, noting that she’s been going to “lots of therapy.”

“I’ve had so much trauma, so being able to work on some of the traumas & work on healing is a blessing,” she wrote on Instagram last month.

Simone Biles, a seven-time Olympic medalist and the 2016 Olympic champion, practices on the uneven bars at the U.S. Classic gymnastics competition
Simone Biles.

Erin Hooley/AP Photo

Getting back on the uneven bars this weekend will prove to be one of Biles biggest challenges, the 19-time world champion indicated in another post on Instagram last month.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

During a Q&A session on Instagram, Biles said she had to overcome an initial fear of "twisting" after a fan had asked what her "hardest event to come back to" was now that she’s gearing up to compete again.

Simone Biles, a seven-time Olympic medalist and the 2016 Olympic champion, practices on the uneven bars at the U.S. Classic gymnastics competition
Simone Biles.

Erin Hooley/AP Photo

“It's always bars … mentally and physically but this go around BABY!!! Twisting on any event,” Biles wrote.

“Mainly because when the twisties happen you go right into the gym and work on it,” the U.S. gymnastics icon added. “I took over a year off and THEN came back... So I was petrified. But I’me fine. I’m twisting again. No worries. All is good.”

Biles is set to compete in this weekend’s Core Hydration Classic on Saturday evening, which will be shown live on CNBC and streamed on Peacock. She has won 19 gold medals at past U.S. Classic events dating back to 2012.

Related Articles
The Rock Oscars 03 12 23 Themba Gorimbo 05 19 23
Dwayne Johnson Surprises UFC Fighter Themba Gorimbo with a New House: 'No More Couch Sleeping'
Drexel Student Athlete Terrence Butler Dies in On-Campus Apartment, School Says
Drexel University Basketball Player Terrence Butler Found Dead in His On-Campus Apartment
Lindsey Horan Says Carli Lloyds Comments About USWNTâs World Cup Effort Hurts
Lindsey Horan Says Carli Lloyd’s Criticism of the USWNT’s World Cup Play ‘Hurts’ but Is 'Just Noise'
Dwyane Wade Says He Suffers from âMental Fogâ Sometimes: âThings Just Go Blank Sometimesâ
Dwyane Wade Says He Deals with 'Mental Fog': 'Things Just Go Blank Sometimes' (Exclusive)
Wrexham owners, Ryan Reynolds (L) and Rob McElhenney (R) during the Vanarama National League match between Wrexham and Notts County at the Glyndr University Racecourse Stadium, Wrexham on Monday 10th April 2023.
Rob McElhenney Says Working with Ryan Reynolds After Buying Wrexham FC Has Been 'Truly Inspiring' (Exclusive)
Larsa Pippen Says Sheâs 'Embarrassed' and 'Traumatized' Over Michael Jordan's Comments About Her Relationship With Marcus Jordan
Larsa Pippen Says She 'Hasn't Hung Out' with Michael Jordan After Dating His Son Marcus for Nearly a Year
Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin Was ‘a Little Scared’ to Practice in Pads, but Playing Football Again ‘Feels Amazing’
Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers
Iowa State QB Accused of Betting on Games with Parents' Help, Charged for Tampering with Records Investigation
ESPN analyst Mark Jackson looks on prior to the game between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Announcer Mark Jackson Confirms He Was Fired From ESPN After 15 Years: ‘Shocked and Dismayed’
The Nickelodeon Slime Time logo in preparation for NFL Super Bowl
Nickelodeon to Air ‘Slime-Filled’ Version of 2024 Super Bowl in First-Ever Alternate Broadcast
Jake Paul
Jake Paul Claims His Father Would Physically Abuse Him: 'My Dad Would Slap the S--t Out of Me'
USWNT Coach Vlatko Andonovski Says Itâs Insane for Anyone to Criticize Teamâs Commitment After Carli Lloyd Comments
USWNT Coach Vlatko Andonovski Says It’s ‘Insane’ to Question Team’s Commitment After Carli Lloyd Criticism
Family Mourns Loss of Student Athlete Myzelle Law
MNU Football Player Myzelle Law, 19, Dies from 'Heat-Related Injuries' After Practice
Glennon Doyle and Abby Wambach attend the 2022 Human Rights Campaign Los Angeles Dinner Gala
Abby Wambach Spends World Cup Games 'Trying to Explain' What's Happening to Wife Glennon Doyle (Exclusive)
Carli Lloyd
Carli Lloyd Criticizes USWNT for 'Smiling' and 'Dancing' After 'Disappointing' 0-0 Draw in World Cup
Pinto Tatiana of Portugal and Andi Sullivan of USA battle for the ball during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group E match between Portugal and USA
USWNT Narrowly Makes It Out of Group Stage at World Cup After 0-0 Tie with Portugal