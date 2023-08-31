See PEOPLE's List of Must-Read Books for Fall

Find the perfect book for your coziest reading nook. Edited by Kate Tuttle

By Staff Author
Published on August 31, 2023 04:21PM EDT
Fall Book Preview 2023
FICTION: Search History by Amy Taylor

Curious about a new guy, Ana falls into a social media sinkhole when she sees her predecessor: gorgeous, blonde and dead. If you've ever obsessed over a partner's ex, this propulsive debut will give you chills. — Reviewed by Marion Winik

FICTION: Good Women by Halle Hill

These sharp stories bring gallows humor to the Weight Watchers meeting, church study group, funeral parlor, emergency room — anywhere southern Black women are doing what it takes to get by. — Reviewed by Marion Winik

FICTION: Absolution by Alice McDermott

Barbie's moment continues with this gorgeous novel set in 1960s Vietnam. When a local seamstress dresses an American child's doll, "Saigon Barbie" stars in a morally ambiguous do-gooder scheme. — Reviewed by Marion Winik

FICTION: The Helsinki Affair by Anna Pitoniak

In this delicious female spy novel, CIA up-and-comer Amanda and her mentor Kath untangle a global conspiracy involving Russian oligarchs and — gulp — Amanda's father, an agency lifer himself. — Reviewed by Marion Winik

FICTION: Julia by Sandra Newman

As George Orwell predicted, Big Brother is indeed watching us, making his classic novel, 1984, ripe for revival. This daring retelling moves Winston Smith to the side and centers his badass girlfriend. — Reviewed by Marion Winik

NONFICTION: Hell If We Don't Change Our Ways by Brittany Means

A breathtaking memoir about surviving a horrifying childhood of violence and abuse. Means somehow transforms her life's brutal memories into a moving work of art.

NONFICTION: Landlines by Raynor Winn

Along with her terminally ill husband, Winn undertook a 1,000-mile walk through Britain, a demanding yet ultimately fulfilling journey, lyrically recounted by a captivating writer.

NONFICTION: But Will You Love Me Tomorrow? by Laura Flam and Emily Sieu Liebowitz

Their voices created some of our most beloved pop songs, but 1960s girl groups didn't always get their due. A belated celebration.

NONFICTION: To Infinity and Beyond by Neil deGrasse Tyson and Lindsey Nyx Walker

A down-to-earth guide to our cosmic neighborhood — and what pop culture gets wrong about space. Entertaining and enlightening.

NONFICTION: Opposable Thumbs by Matt Singer

Critics Gene Siskel and Roger Ebert changed how we talked about the movies. A fascinating look inside their enduring partnership.

MYSTERY & THRILLER: The Raging Storm by Ann Cleeves

When a dead adventurer turns up on Det. Matthew Venn's turf, the investigation draws Venn into a superstition-infused mystery that touches on his own history. — Reviewed by Daneet Steffens

MYSTERY & THRILLER: The Secret Hours by Mick Herron

An intricate espionage thriller from Herron, whose Slough House series is the basis for Apple TV+'s Slow Horses. Bonus: This terrific standalone offers an enticing slice of Slouh House's origin story. — Reviewed by Daneet Steffens

MYSTERY & THRILLER: One Puzzling Afternoon by Emily Critchley

Edie, a grandmother struggling with encroaching memory loss, pursues a burning question: What happened to her friend Lucy, who vanished decades ago as a teenager? — Reviewed by Daneet Steffens

MYSTERY & THRILLER: The Leftover Woman by Jean Kwok

The lives of two women — a privileged book editor and a Chinese immigrant navigating Manhattan's underworld — collide in this emotion-packed thriller. — Reviewed by Daneet Steffens

MYSTERY & THRILLER: The Last Devil to Die by Richard Osman

Skulduggery and laughs abound as our favorite gaggle of amateur-detective retirees tackle drug runners, dodgy antique dealers, art forgers and Battenberg cake recipes. — Reviewed by Daneet Steffens

YOUNG ADULT: This Boy by Illene Cooper

This biography, which chronicles the early days of John Lennon and Paul McCartney in 1950s Liverpool, will delight and fasciate even those too young to remember Beatlemania. — Reviewed by Sue Corbett

YOUNG ADULT: The Fall of Whit Rivera by Crystal Maldonado

After a cruel summer, high school senior Whitney tries to rebound during her favorite season. A pumpkin-spice-latte-flavored treat about friends, family and the importance of fun. — Reviewed by Sue Corbett

YOUNG ADULT: Just Do This One Thing For Me by Laura Zimmerman

Drew's con-artist mom heads off to a concert in Mexico — and doesn't return, leaving Drew to care for her siblings in this propulsive, heartbreaking account of having to grow up too soon. — Reviewed by Sue Corbett

YOUNG ADULT: All You Have to Do by Autumn Allen

Two Black students, 30 years apart, struggle while enrolled at elite private schools. Masterfully interwoven narratives show what it means to challenge injustice through the decades. — Reviewed by Sue Corbett

YOUNG ADULT: The Twenty-One by Elizabeth Rusch

This gripping true account follows 21 tween and teen plaintiffs, who argue that government inaction on climate change violates their constitutional rights. — Reviewed by Sue Corbett

