See PEOPLE's List of Must-Read Books for Fall

01 of 20 FICTION: Search History by Amy Taylor 'Search History' by Amy Taylor. Curious about a new guy, Ana falls into a social media sinkhole when she sees her predecessor: gorgeous, blonde and dead. If you've ever obsessed over a partner's ex, this propulsive debut will give you chills. — Reviewed by Marion Winik Buy it: Amazon, Bookshop.org

02 of 20 FICTION: Good Women by Halle Hill 'Good Women' by Halle Hill. These sharp stories bring gallows humor to the Weight Watchers meeting, church study group, funeral parlor, emergency room — anywhere southern Black women are doing what it takes to get by. — Reviewed by Marion Winik Buy it: Amazon, Bookshop.org

04 of 20 FICTION: The Helsinki Affair by Anna Pitoniak 'The Helsinki Affair' by Anna Pitoniak. In this delicious female spy novel, CIA up-and-comer Amanda and her mentor Kath untangle a global conspiracy involving Russian oligarchs and — gulp — Amanda's father, an agency lifer himself. — Reviewed by Marion Winik Buy it: Amazon, Bookshop.org

05 of 20 FICTION: Julia by Sandra Newman 'Julia' by Sandra Newman. As George Orwell predicted, Big Brother is indeed watching us, making his classic novel, 1984, ripe for revival. This daring retelling moves Winston Smith to the side and centers his badass girlfriend. — Reviewed by Marion Winik Buy it: Amazon, Bookshop.org

06 of 20 NONFICTION: Hell If We Don't Change Our Ways by Brittany Means 'Hell If We Don't Change Our Ways' by Brittany Means. A breathtaking memoir about surviving a horrifying childhood of violence and abuse. Means somehow transforms her life's brutal memories into a moving work of art. Buy it: Amazon, Bookshop.org

07 of 20 NONFICTION: Landlines by Raynor Winn 'Landlines' by Raynor Winn. Along with her terminally ill husband, Winn undertook a 1,000-mile walk through Britain, a demanding yet ultimately fulfilling journey, lyrically recounted by a captivating writer. Buy it: Amazon, Bookshop.org

08 of 20 NONFICTION: But Will You Love Me Tomorrow? by Laura Flam and Emily Sieu Liebowitz 'But Will You Love Me Tomorrow?' by Laura Flam and Emily Sieu Liebowitz. Their voices created some of our most beloved pop songs, but 1960s girl groups didn't always get their due. A belated celebration. Buy it: Amazon, Bookshop.org Ronnie Spector's Husband Recalls the Rock Icon Ahead of Revamped Memoir: 'You Can Go Through Hell and Survive'

09 of 20 NONFICTION: To Infinity and Beyond by Neil deGrasse Tyson and Lindsey Nyx Walker 'To Infinity and Beyond' by Neil deGrasse Tyson and Lindsey Nyx Walker. A down-to-earth guide to our cosmic neighborhood — and what pop culture gets wrong about space. Entertaining and enlightening. Buy it: Amazon, Bookshop.org

10 of 20 NONFICTION: Opposable Thumbs by Matt Singer 'Opposable Thumbs' by Matt Singer. Critics Gene Siskel and Roger Ebert changed how we talked about the movies. A fascinating look inside their enduring partnership. Buy it: Amazon, Bookshop.org

11 of 20 MYSTERY & THRILLER: The Raging Storm by Ann Cleeves 'The Raging Storm' by Ann Cleeves. When a dead adventurer turns up on Det. Matthew Venn's turf, the investigation draws Venn into a superstition-infused mystery that touches on his own history. — Reviewed by Daneet Steffens Buy it: Amazon, Bookshop.org

12 of 20 MYSTERY & THRILLER: The Secret Hours by Mick Herron 'The Secret Hour' by Mick Herron. An intricate espionage thriller from Herron, whose Slough House series is the basis for Apple TV+'s Slow Horses. Bonus: This terrific standalone offers an enticing slice of Slouh House's origin story. — Reviewed by Daneet Steffens Buy it: Amazon, Bookshop.org

13 of 20 MYSTERY & THRILLER: One Puzzling Afternoon by Emily Critchley 'One Puzzling Afternoon' by Emily Critchley. Edie, a grandmother struggling with encroaching memory loss, pursues a burning question: What happened to her friend Lucy, who vanished decades ago as a teenager? — Reviewed by Daneet Steffens Buy it: Amazon, Bookshop.org

14 of 20 MYSTERY & THRILLER: The Leftover Woman by Jean Kwok 'The Leftover Woman' by Jean Kwok. The lives of two women — a privileged book editor and a Chinese immigrant navigating Manhattan's underworld — collide in this emotion-packed thriller. — Reviewed by Daneet Steffens Buy it: Amazon, Bookshop.org

15 of 20 MYSTERY & THRILLER: The Last Devil to Die by Richard Osman 'The Last Devil to Die' by Richard Osman. Skulduggery and laughs abound as our favorite gaggle of amateur-detective retirees tackle drug runners, dodgy antique dealers, art forgers and Battenberg cake recipes. — Reviewed by Daneet Steffens Buy it: Amazon, Bookshop.org

16 of 20 YOUNG ADULT: This Boy by Illene Cooper 'This Boy' by Illene Cooper. This biography, which chronicles the early days of John Lennon and Paul McCartney in 1950s Liverpool, will delight and fasciate even those too young to remember Beatlemania. — Reviewed by Sue Corbett Buy it: Amazon, Bookshop.org Fans Find Photos of Themselves in Paul McCartney's New Book (and Recall Beatlemania): Watch

17 of 20 YOUNG ADULT: The Fall of Whit Rivera by Crystal Maldonado 'The Fall of Whit Rivera' by Crystal Maldonado. After a cruel summer, high school senior Whitney tries to rebound during her favorite season. A pumpkin-spice-latte-flavored treat about friends, family and the importance of fun. — Reviewed by Sue Corbett Buy it: Amazon, Bookshop.org

18 of 20 YOUNG ADULT: Just Do This One Thing For Me by Laura Zimmerman 'Just Do This One Thing For Me' by Laura Zimmerman. Drew's con-artist mom heads off to a concert in Mexico — and doesn't return, leaving Drew to care for her siblings in this propulsive, heartbreaking account of having to grow up too soon. — Reviewed by Sue Corbett Buy it: Amazon, Bookshop.org

19 of 20 YOUNG ADULT: All You Have to Do by Autumn Allen 'All You Have to Do' by Autumn Allen. Two Black students, 30 years apart, struggle while enrolled at elite private schools. Masterfully interwoven narratives show what it means to challenge injustice through the decades. — Reviewed by Sue Corbett Buy it: Amazon, Bookshop.org