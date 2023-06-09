See Kristin Chenoweth as Jackie Siegel in the 'Queen of Versailles' Musical

Kristin Chenoweth is taking the stage as the Queen of Versailles!

The Wicked alum, 54, was photographed dressed in full costume for the first time as the queen herself, Jacqueline "Jackie" Siegel, behind the scenes of her new show, which is a live adaptation of the 2012 documentary film of the same name.

Actress Ann Harada shared an Instagram post with Chenoweth channeling the American socialite in a large blonde wig, a low-cut red sweater which showed off her bigger chest for the musical and silver necklaces adorning her neck. The pair had an arm around each other as they smiled up at the camera. The photo was captured at a workshop for the musical in New York City.

“Me and my girl and a ton of new legendary pals. Thanks for this magical time, Queen!,” Harada captioned the post.

In March, Chenoweth met her character’s real-life counterpart backstage at the Artis—Naples in Florida on Saturday, a day after an industry reading of the musical took place in New York City.

The duo were all smiles for the snap, as Chenoweth, wore a bedazzled hot pink spaghetti strap dress accessorized with silver shoes, a matching chain necklace and pink studded earrings.

Siegel, 57, donned a sparkling beige wrap dress with a hot pink "queen of Versailles" sash bordered in gold across her chest. The beauty queen, socialite and TV personality carried a white fluffy shawl, brown heels and a diamond necklace with pink diamond accents. A matching crown sat on top of her head.

Chenoweth reunited with Oscar-winning songwriter Stephen Schwartz, who previously composed the music for Wicked, to work on Queen of Versailles. The show will be directed by Tony nominee Michael Arden (Parade, Once on This Island) while Lindsey Ferrentino (Ugly Lies the Bone, Amy and the Orphans) is penning the book.

According to a release for the musical, the show — produced by Bill Damaschke and Chenoweth — explores "the true cost of fame, fortune and family' first told in filmmaker Lauren Greenfield's wildly astonishing 2012 documentary.

"From computer engineer to Mrs. Florida to billionairess, Jackie sees herself as the embodiment of the American Dream," reads an official synopsis. "Now, as the wife of David 'The Timeshare King' and mother of their eight children, they invite us to behold their most grandiose venture yet: They're building the largest private home in America in Orlando, Florida — a $100 million house big enough for her dreams and inspired by the Palace of Versailles."

"But with the Great Recession of 2008 looming, Jackie and David's dreams begin to crumble, along with their lavish lifestyle," the synopsis adds.

