With Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird closing chapters on their soccer and basketball careers, respectively, the lovebirds are hitting another life milestone: purchasing and designing their first home together.

With the help of designer Mark Grattan, the former WNBA player and soon-to-retire U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team star transformed their new 1,650-square-foot home in New York City's SoHo neighborhood into their dream escape. The pair’s primary residence is in Seattle, Wash., but they always knew a home in Manhattan was meant for them.

“New York is a really special place to both of us,” Rapinoe tells ELLE Decor during an interview for their September Style issue cover story. “Sue is from here. It feels like the place where we fell in love — it feels like home in so many ways.”

The couple have been inseparable ever since meeting at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Bird announced they were dating in 2017 and in 2020, the two revealed they were engaged with a sweet photo on Instagram.



ELLE DECOR/ Kelly Marshall

Their new pad is an urban dream, with sweeping views of the sparkling skyline and a rooftop terrace to relax and unwind on. Inside the home, a spacious two-bedroom layout equipped with high ceilings presented the perfect canvas for Grattan (pictured with the homeowners above) to get to work on.

The designer made sure to be intentional with every piece, like the custom mirrors he chose for the living room. “I’m more of a storyteller,” Grattan tells the outlet.

ELLE DECOR/ Kelly Marshall

In the kitchen, a stunning Brazilian quartzite called Crystal Tiffany adorns the custom-built island and countertops.

Mint green-painted walls and carpeting add a bold pop of color in the primary bedroom, which is elevated even further with a mirrored wall placed behind the bed.



ELLE DECOR/ Kelly Marshall

While Rapinoe and Bird weren’t present for the entire design process (they had to keep traveling back and forth from Seattle), what they did see during the whole undertaking certainly left an impression on them.

“Athletes and artists aren’t that different,” says Bird. “There is a process. And you can’t skip steps, you just can’t.”



Steph Chambers/Getty

With their new home now complete, Rapinoe is excited to share this new chapter with her fiancée, especially after announcing her plans to retire once the 2023 soccer season ends.

“Whenever I think about retirement and the future, I think about our friends and family sitting on the couch, sharing joy with each other,” Rapinoe tells ELLE Decor. The soccer star officially broke the news in a heartfelt Instagram post in July, sharing that the 2023 Women’s World Cup would be her last.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As for Bird, the former WNBA star announced her retirement on Instagram in June 2022. She officially retired her Seattle Storm jersey a year later and enjoyed being serenaded during the ceremony with a sweet rendition of Tina Turner’s “The Best” by her fiancée.

Read more about Bird and Rapinoe’s newly-renovated New York City home on elledecor.com.