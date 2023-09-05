New Disney Cruise Ship Will Feature 'Coco'-Inspired Dining and Activities — Plus, When to Book!

Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Treasure, will set sail for seven nights on its maiden voyage in December 2024

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on September 5, 2023 11:00AM EDT
The Disney Treasure, the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet expansion, will set sail in December 2024, embarking on its inaugural season of seven-night itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral, Florida.
Exterior image of Disney Cruise Line's newest ship, the Disney Treasure. . Photo:

Disney

Disney Cruise Line is bringing adventure and exploration on board its new ship, the Disney Treasure, in a way it never has before!

Inspired by Walt Disney’s love of travel, the all-new cruise will reflect the exciting themes of movies like Coco and Aladdin when it officially sets sail on Dec. 21, 2024, according to a press release from Disney Cruise Line. The seven-night cruise adventure will depart from Port Canaveral, Florida, and travel around the Eastern Caribbean on its first voyage. 

While the upcoming cruise shares some similarities to its sister ship, the Disney Wish, which debuted in 2022, the Disney Treasure is stacked with never-before-seen attractions, dining experiences, and updated themes in its 1,256 staterooms. 

On board the Disney Treasure, Disney Cruise Line's newest ship, guests will dive into the mythical depths of uncharted oceans at the Periscope Pub.
The Periscope Pub featured on the Disney Treasure ship.

Disney

The Disney Treasure will also include features inspired by Disney park rides in a way never seen before on board a Disney Cruise Line ship.

The Submarine Voyage ride at Walt Disney World from 1971 to 1994 — based on Walt Disney’s 1954 film 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea — inspired the Treasure’s Periscope Pub. The submarine-style bar will be the perfect hangout spot for older cruisers who want to unwind with alcoholic beverages and live TV.

Along with a Jungle Cruise-themed lounge called Skipper Society, the new ship will also cater to cruisers’ love of Walt Disney World’s EPCOT in its spacious Tomorrow Tower Suite. The 2,000-square-foot pad will transport guests into the future with its abstract lighting fixtures and modern interior design. Spread out across two levels, the sprawling suite can accommodate up to eight guests.

For those who don’t need the extra space, a variety of staterooms — from royal suites to concierge suites — will offer an equally luxurious stay aboard the ship.

The adventure-inspired accommodations aboard the Disney Treasure will extend to four royal suites that pay tribute to the faithful feline companions of daring Disney characters
Raja Royal Suite offered on the Disney Treasure.

Disney

The Disney Treasure will hit another first in Disney Cruise Line history with its new Coco-inspired dining experience, Plaza de Coco. Fans of the hit 2017 film can feast on traditional Mexican cuisine with a modern twist while listening to Miguel’s magical storytelling. 

To satisfy their sweet tooth, guests can head to Jumbeaux’s Sweets to choose from over 20 flavors of gelato, specialty desserts, candy, and more inspired by Zootopia’s Jumbeaux Cafe. 

On board Disney Cruise Line's newest ship, the Disney Treasure, the vibrant town of Santa Cecilia awakens at Plaza De Coco,
Plaza de Coco, a new theatrical dining experience aboard the Disney Treasure inspired by the 2017 film, 'Coco.'.

Disney

When cruisers aren’t dining or relaxing in their staterooms, they can enjoy some of the Broadway-style shows being performed at the Walt Disney Theatre. 

Live-action performances of Beauty and the Beast and Disney Seas the Adventure will be offered on board, along with a third show exclusive to the Disney Treasure that will be revealed soon, according to the release. 

Beauty and the Beast will bring Belle's enchanting adventure to the Walt Disney Theatre stage aboard the Disney Treasure, incorporating imaginative elements from the live-action film and the classic animated feature
Broadway-style show of 'Beauty and the Beast' coming to the Disney Treasure in December 2024.

Steven Diaz/Disney

Members of the Disney Cruise Line Castaway Club can reserve their staterooms aboard the Disney Treasure as early as Sept. 12, while booking for the general public will officially open on Sept. 20. 

For more information about the Disney Treasure, visit disneycruise.disney.go.com.

