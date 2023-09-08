Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Say Their Airbnb Rental Was a ‘Huge Success’ After Hosting 'Complete Strangers'

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis can now add successful Airbnb hosts to their resumes.

The married actors decided to list their Santa Barbara, Calif. guest house on Airbnb in August. In a sweet update video posted on Instagram by Kutcher, 45, Friday, the actor described the rental as a “huge success” to his 5.2 million followers. The couple also explain why they decided to open the doors to their home in the first place.

“Airbnb is a platform that brings strangers together by encouraging people to connect and create relationships, and we were like, ‘that sounds fun,’” Kutcher says in the video. “And then here we are,” Kunis, 40, chimes in with a smile.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher posing with their Airbnb guests at their Santa Barbara home. Ashton Kutcher/Instagram

Along with a shot of Kunis and Kutcher sitting on the steps of their coastal California home, the video also shows the pair shaking hands with their guests, showing them around the house and posing for a photo with the renters.

In the caption, Kutcher jokes: “Mila’s idea to host on @airbnb was a huge success! Lucas, Katherine and Michael, we loved having you. Please leave a review unless it’s not a good one… #airbnbpartner”

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher meeting their Airbnb guests. Ashton Kutcher/Instagram

On August 15, the pair announced their partnership with Airbnb, which involved a one-time rental of their personal residence, through another hilarious video on Instagram.

Kutcher starts out by telling his wife about his “really dumb idea” as they sit in front of their beach home. “It’s dumber than my mustache, I promise,” he continues, to which Kunis responds with a laugh, “I’m sure. What’s this idea?”

“I think we should have complete strangers come and stay with us at the beach. It’s so nice here,” he says. With a chuckle, Kunis asks, “Like, in real life?”

As the Black Swan actress appears to be processing what her husband said, Kutcher asks, “Ok, so we’re doing it? Great!.” His wife then lets out a surprised, “What!?”

In the caption, the actor wrote, “It’s not the craziest idea I’ve had…stay with us at our beach house and leave like we’re old buds!"

Katya Grozovskaya

While the booking was only available for a one-night stay on August 19 for one lucky party, fans of the That 70s Show stars still got an inside look at their serene getaway through photos on the Airbnb listing.

Katya Grozovskaya

The two-bedroom, one-bathroom guest house boasts stunning views of the Santa Ynez mountains and is the perfect spot to take a stroll on the beach or enjoy some nearby hiking. Dubbed “Ashton and Mila’s Oceanfront Oasis,” the house is also equipped with many essential amenities including wifi, security cameras on property, towels, soap and toilet paper.

Ashton Kutcher/Instagram

The move doesn't come as a total surprise as Kutcher is an investor in Airbnb, along with other companies like Uber, Spotify and Warby Parker, per CNBC.

He also has a special connection with the vacation rental company, having revealed at a panel at the Airbnb Open 2016 that he lived in Airbnbs for a year following his divorce from Demi Moore.

Kutcher and Kunis's listing announcement came just a week after another A-lister's. Gwyneth Paltrow, 50, also revealed that she would invite one special traveler to have an exclusive stay at her Montecito, Calif. guest house for a one-night stay on Sept. 9.

