The Full House cast has stayed close in the nearly three decades since the original ABC sitcom wrapped in 1995 and even reprised their roles on the Netflix reboot Fuller House from 2016 to 2020.

The famously tight-knit actors frequently take to social media to reflect on their times together — and that includes the many trips they’ve shared, both on and off screen.

Earlier this week, John Stamos honored his late friend and Full House co-star Bob Saget with a tribute that showed the pair enjoying a scenic swim in Greece.

John Stamos (left) with Bob Saget. John Stamos/Instagram



"Tan and Tanner,” Stamos captioned the Instagram photo, referring to Saget’s beloved character, Danny Tanner. Their co-star Dave Coulier commented on the post with a trio of heart emojis.



Here are all the sweetest snaps they've shared from their adventures together over the years — from Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen as toddlers at Disney to the Tanner kids all grown up and taking in the world.



John Stamos (left), Ashley Olsen and Bob Saget in 2004. John Stamos/instagram



Last year, Stamos, 59, remembered a 2004 beach house vacation with Saget and Ashley Olsen, who (with twin sister Mary-Kate) played Michelle Tanner on the sitcom. All three are smiling and sporting sunglasses, with Olsen, now, 37, in a cowboy hat.

“Love this picture so much,” Stamos wrote. “A moment in time. A surge of happiness. Unfiltered joy. Pure and real. We were blooming!”

He added, “Needed some cheering up, and boy did my friends come through. What a lucky man I am!”

In 2020, Stamos shared rare footage from when the cast shot “Tanner’s Island,” a fan-favorite Full House episode from 1989, in which dad Danny takes the family to Hawaii to celebrate the second anniversary of his brother-in-law Jesse (Stamos) and pal Joey (Coulier) moving in.

In the video, the cast is seen running around the beach, swimming and singing “Happy Birthday” to Stamos as he turned 26.

“You can see how much we loved each other off camera — that still exists today,” he wrote.

In February 2016, the month Fuller House premiered, Jodie Sweetin, 41, shared her own video from the unforgettable Hawaii trip. In the clip, a young Sweetin (who played middle daughter Stephanie Tanner) begs Full House creator Jeff Franklin to let her repeatedly ride dolphins while filming a scene by the ocean.



The Olsen twins and John Stamos pose with Minnie Mouse at Disneyland. John Stamos/Instagram

In another Full House-era throwback, Stamos celebrated Disneyland’s reopening following the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown with an adorable photo of the Olsen twins as toddlers meeting Minnie Mouse.



Jodie Sweetin (left) with Andrea Barber and Candace Cameron Bure in Ojai, California. Andrea Barber/Instagram

As adults, Sweetin has traveled with her onscreen sister Candace Cameron Bure (who played D.J. Tanner), 47, and Andrea Barber, known for her role as D.J.’s sidekick Kimmy Gibbler.

In December 2020, Barber, 47, shared a photo of the three women on a “holiday getaway” to Ojai, Calif. from a year earlier.

“Missing my She Wolves today. And every day,” Barber captioned the photo, referring to a nickname given to the trio on Fuller House.



Dave Coulier (left) with John Stamos. Dave Coulier/Twitter

Coulier, 63, and Stamos have also taken excursions together.

In 2014, Coulier marked Throwback Thursday with a photo of him and his “bro” posing in swim trunks during a rafting trip. Coulier, who recently launched the podcast Full House Rewind, joked that unlike this snap, he’d be “wearing a shirt” at an upcoming standup performance.



Jodie Sweetin (left) with Andrea Barber). Jodie Sweetin/Instagram

Sweetin and Barber are still traveling together in 2023. The pair recently launched their own podcast, with a name that pays tribute to their characters' respective catchphrases: How Rude, Tanneritos!

Last month, the two actresses posted identical photos of themselves on Instagram, standing in front of a plane. Despite the New Zealand location tag in both posts, they each noted that they had instead flown to Oakland: “I made sure to check the spelling this time! #oaklandnotaukland.“ The hashtag was a cheeky nod to a geographic mixup in a 1992 Full House episode, in which Stephanie and Michelle accidentally travel Down Under.

