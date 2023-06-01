Hero Security Guards Relive Moment They Saved Choking Baby in Beverly Hills: ‘Divine Intervention’

Two private security guards were in the right place at the right time in Beverly Hills, California on Friday.

Around 11:30 a.m. local time, the two guards — Niko Nesbeth and Joey Madrigal — had pulled into a gas station at a busy intersection in the Los Angeles neighborhood when they noticed a distressed mother and immediately jumped into action, FOX11 reported.

In surveillance footage from inside the gas station store, Nesbeth was alerted of a situation outside by another customer, and dropped everything to go help.

“She starts screaming, ‘Is there a doctor? Is there a doctor?,’” Madrigal recalled of the mother, whose young son was turning blue as he choked.

The mother then willingly gave the baby to Nesbeth, a Marine Corps veteran. "I noticed looking at the baby’s face the baby was turning blue,” he told the outlet. “I could tell his colors were changing so I knew he was choking and wasn't getting air."

Immediately, the security guard turned the baby over and patted his back to try to clear his airways, according to the footage.

The boy was crying and Nesbeth said that made him realize he was getting at least some air into his lungs, even while he choked.

Madrigal quickly called 911, and “within seconds, the fire department was already on their way.”

“Right then and there, I then turn and one thing I've learned through training and everything is that you gotta slow down time, and you gotta realize and just get all the facts and put it all together because I was pretty much in charge of getting the rescue as fast as possible," he said of the dramatic moment.

Both Nesbeth and Madrigal said they felt it was “divine intervention” that they happened to be there when the mother needed them.

They are being hailed as heroes for their quick work in such a strenuous situation.

"Like Niko said, he had to just revert back to his training and take action,” Justin Rovtar, a manager at the security company, told FOX11. “And his actions saved that baby's life.”

The moment meant a lot to them, too. Nesbeth said of the incident: “It was the best feeling to feel that way, to assist a community — especially a little child — that’s amazing.”

"It was rewarding," Madrigal said. "However though, at the same time, I mean, that's just our job."

