Second Crack Found in N.C. Rollercoaster That Forced Park Closure Earlier This Month

The North Carolina Department of Labor said in a statement that another “weld indication” was found that "could be either a crack or break," CNN reports

Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE.
Published on July 29, 2023 03:42PM EDT
Carowinds amusement park in Charlotte, North Carolina, has closed its Fury 325 roller coaster until further notice after a video of a crack in the ride
Photo:

Wagner/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX/MEGA 

A second break was discovered on the Fury 325 roller coaster at the Carowinds amusement park in Charlotte, North Carolina, weeks after the park closed to repair the ride following a viral video showing the first crack.

According to CNN, the North Carolina Department of Labor said in a statement that another “weld indication” was found while examining the structural integrity of the Fury 325, reporting that it “could be either a break or a crack.”

Carowinds park officials said the ride will remain closed until it has been further inspected and repaired, the outlet reported.

The park said in a statement to CNN that it is not “uncommon to discover slight weld indications in various locations of a steel superstructure” during a maintenance inspection, adding that the indications “do not compromise the structural integrity or safety of the ride.”

Neither the North Carolina Department of Labor nor Carowinds immediately responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

After a video of a clearly visible crack in the roller coaster went viral last month, the Carowinds' Director of Communications, Courtney Weber, said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time that the park closed on June 30 "after park personnel became aware of a crack at the top of a steel support pillar."

"The park’s maintenance team is conducting a thorough inspection and the ride will remain closed until repairs have been completed," Weber added. "Safety is our top priority and we appreciate the patience and understanding of our valued guests during this process."

Weber concluded, "As part of our comprehensive safety protocols, all rides, including Fury 325, undergo daily inspections to ensure their proper functioning and structural integrity.”

The now-viral video footage was taken by Jeremy Wagner, who was at the park June 30 with his daughter, 14, son, 13, and niece, 12, as well as his son's 13-year-old friend.

He told The Washington Post that the children rode the Fury 325 several times throughout the day, but it wasn't until Wagner returned to the park after getting his vehicle from the parking lot to pick up the kids that he noticed the crack in the ride's pillar.

“I was like, ‘Y’all need to shut this ride down. That’s bad news,' " he recalled to the Post of what he told a Carowinds employee, whom Wagner claimed had a "lack of urgency." Subsequently, Wagner flagged other employees, one of whom asked him to send her video of the crack.

“The biggest thing for me, there was no sense of urgency,” Wagner said.

According to Wagner, the ride "could have come unhinged and just went like a steamroller through the parking lot, plowing over pedestrians and cars and anything in its path."

Once the rollercoaster is repaired, Wagner said he will let his children ride it and told the Post, "It might even be better, safer than it was before."

The park refers to the Fury 325 as the "tallest, fastest, longest giga coaster in North America," in a description on its official website.

