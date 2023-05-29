Sebastian Maniscalco's Wife 'Wanted to Let the World Know' He Has a Butt Double in 'About My Father'

"Apparently, that guy’s ass doesn’t look my mine, my wife wanted to let the world know," the actor and comedian joked

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 29, 2023 02:22 PM
ABOUT MY FATHER, Sebastian Maniscalco
Sebastian Maniscalco in About My Father (2023). Photo:

Lionsgate / Courtesy Everett 

Sebastian Maniscalco wants his fans to know they did not actually see his rear end in his new movie.

While the cast of About My Father spoke with Entertainment Weekly recently about the new comedy, Maniscalco, 49, decided to clarify that a scene in which his character loses his swim trunks while riding a hoverboard in the water featured a body double.

"I’m very physical in my comedy and the intention was for me to do that jet-mooning," the comedian, writer and actor explained at a roundtable discussion with Robert De Niro, Leslie BibbKim Cattrall and the rest of the film's cast.

Maniscalco added that "a problem with insurance" and his own "unbelievable sciatica" at the time of filming prevented him from actually dropping his pants for the scene.

“I just want to make a statement here. The jet-boot scene — this is coming directly from my wife — she’s like, 'Just let everybody know that’s not your ass,' " Maniscalco told the outlet. "Apparently, that guy’s ass doesn’t look my mine, my wife wanted to let the world know.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

summer movies
Sebastian Maniscalco and Robert De Niro in About My Father (2023). Dan Anderson

Instead, the film used a butt double for Maniscalco that the comedian quipped was “the best ass Alabama had to offer."

“You know, you’re so worried about your ass, with AI now, they can actually — you should go back, you can actually use your ass with AI," Maniscalco's costar David Rasche (Succession) jokingly suggested during the interview, an offer the comedian turned down.

About My Father, which Maniscalco cowrote with screenwriter Austen Earl and loosely based on his own experience meeting his now-wife Lana Gomez's family, follows Maniscalco as he brings his Italian immigrant father Salvo (De Niro, 79) to meet his fiancée's (Bibb, 48) wealthy and eccentric family, leading to culture clashes over a July 4 weekend.

"He definitely has the nuance of my father, the attitude of my dad as my father," Maniscalco told PEOPLE of De Niro's portrayal of his father in the movie back in February.

About My Father (2023)
Sebastian Maniscalco and Robert De Niro in About My Father (2023). Dan Anderson/Lionsgate

Maniscalco continued, "He definitely embodied the character. He really did a great job. I mean, my father has an accent and he doesn't sound like my dad, but he definitely has the attitude and the relationship, I felt."

"Even doing the movie, I felt like I was hanging out with a second father figure," he added at the time.

Though not every scene was based on a real-life event, Maniscalco told EW that he had "fun playing around with the script and putting in really true parts," noting that he really did have a panic attack on a helicopter in real life at one point, just as his character experiences in the movie.

About My Father is in theaters now.

Related Articles
John Stamos, Ryan Gosling
John Stamos Says Ryan Gosling Inspired Him to Embrace Being a 'Disney Adult': 'Obsessed'
Halle Bailey Said She âExpectedâ the Racist Comments After Being Cast as Ariel in âThe Little Mermaid
'The Little Mermaid' Washes Away Box Office Competition with $117 Million Domestic Opening Weekend
Florence Pugh, Andrew Garfield
Future Costars Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield Smile Together in Rome — See the Photo
Arnold Schwarzenegger Calls Bruce Willis âFantastic' as He Reacts to the Starâs Hollywood Retirement
Arnold Schwarzenegger Reacts to 'Fantastic' Bruce Willis' Hollywood Retirement: He's a 'Huge Star'
Ray Liotta and Jacy Nittolo attend the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards
Ray Liotta's Fiancée Marks 1 Year Since His Death: 'No Time Will Change a Loss So Great'
Tom Hanks received an Honorary Degree from Harvard
Tom Hanks Receives Honorary Degree from Harvard 'Without Having Done a Lick of Work'
Sofia Coppola and Keanu Reeves arrive at The House of Suntory 100 Year Anniversary Global Even
Keanu Reeves on Working with Ex Sofia Coppola on New Collab: 'A Special Opportunity' (Exclusive)
Robert De Niro and Kim Cattrall Blew Real Smoke Rings for 'About My Father' Scene: 'Unheard-of Talents'
Robert De Niro, Kim Cattrall Blew Real Smoke Rings in 'About My Father': 'Unheard-of Talents' (Exclusive)
BARBIE (2023)
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Explore Life Beyond Barbie Land in Hilarious New Trailer
Rose Byrne from the movie "Seriously Red". Shutterstock Portrait Studio in the ImmersiVerse ATX Lounge, Day 4, Austin, Texas, USA - 14 Mar 2022
Rose Byrne Would 'of Course' Make a 'Bridesmaids' Sequel 'If All the Girls Were In' (Exclusive)
Tina Turner, the color purple
Tina Turner Turned Down a Role in 'The Color Purple' Due to Past with Ike Turner: I 'Lived' It 'Already'
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 10: Eva Longoria attends "Raising the Bar: Public-Private Partnerships, Unlocking Career Success" during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Austin Convention Center on March 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Nicola Gell/Getty Images for SXSW)
Eva Longoria Says a 'White Male Can Direct a $200 Million Film, Fail and Get Another One' — I Can't
Jude Law
Jude Law Says He Wore Perfume to Smell Like ‘Blood and Fecal Matter’ for Henry VIII Role
Melissa McCarthy
Melissa McCarthy Recalls 'Volatile, Hostile' Workplace That Made Her ‘Physically Ill’
Marion Cotillard Cannes Film Festival
Marion Cotillard Recalls 'Being Manipulated' By a Male Director: 'I Felt Like an Object'
Lily-Rose Depp, Johnny Depp
Lily-Rose Depp Is 'Super Happy' for Dad Johnny Depp After Cannes Standing Ovation