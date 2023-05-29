Sebastian Maniscalco's Wife 'Wanted to Let the World Know' He Has a Butt Double in 'About My Father'

Sebastian Maniscalco wants his fans to know they did not actually see his rear end in his new movie.

While the cast of About My Father spoke with Entertainment Weekly recently about the new comedy, Maniscalco, 49, decided to clarify that a scene in which his character loses his swim trunks while riding a hoverboard in the water featured a body double.



"I’m very physical in my comedy and the intention was for me to do that jet-mooning," the comedian, writer and actor explained at a roundtable discussion with Robert De Niro, Leslie Bibb, Kim Cattrall and the rest of the film's cast.

Maniscalco added that "a problem with insurance" and his own "unbelievable sciatica" at the time of filming prevented him from actually dropping his pants for the scene.



“I just want to make a statement here. The jet-boot scene — this is coming directly from my wife — she’s like, 'Just let everybody know that’s not your ass,' " Maniscalco told the outlet. "Apparently, that guy’s ass doesn’t look my mine, my wife wanted to let the world know.”



Sebastian Maniscalco and Robert De Niro in About My Father (2023). Dan Anderson

Instead, the film used a butt double for Maniscalco that the comedian quipped was “the best ass Alabama had to offer."

“You know, you’re so worried about your ass, with AI now, they can actually — you should go back, you can actually use your ass with AI," Maniscalco's costar David Rasche (Succession) jokingly suggested during the interview, an offer the comedian turned down.



About My Father, which Maniscalco cowrote with screenwriter Austen Earl and loosely based on his own experience meeting his now-wife Lana Gomez's family, follows Maniscalco as he brings his Italian immigrant father Salvo (De Niro, 79) to meet his fiancée's (Bibb, 48) wealthy and eccentric family, leading to culture clashes over a July 4 weekend.

"He definitely has the nuance of my father, the attitude of my dad as my father," Maniscalco told PEOPLE of De Niro's portrayal of his father in the movie back in February.



Sebastian Maniscalco and Robert De Niro in About My Father (2023). Dan Anderson/Lionsgate

Maniscalco continued, "He definitely embodied the character. He really did a great job. I mean, my father has an accent and he doesn't sound like my dad, but he definitely has the attitude and the relationship, I felt."

"Even doing the movie, I felt like I was hanging out with a second father figure," he added at the time.

Though not every scene was based on a real-life event, Maniscalco told EW that he had "fun playing around with the script and putting in really true parts," noting that he really did have a panic attack on a helicopter in real life at one point, just as his character experiences in the movie.



About My Father is in theaters now.