Woman Accused of Killing Rideshare Driver Who Was 'His Family's Rock,' Used Victim's Car to Run Errands

A Seattle Uber driver was shot and killed in a carjacking on Aug. 8, police said, and an 18-year-old woman is accused of murder.

Amare Geda, 52, was killed after the suspect allegedly walked up to his Toyota Prius at around 3:30 a.m., police said in a statement. The suspect was identified in arrest documents obtained by PEOPLE as Ne'iana Allen-Bailey. Police do not believe she was a rideshare customer.

After she allegedly shot and killed Geda, police claim the suspect fled the scene in the victim’s car. She was arrested three days later and is accused of murder.

According to the arrest documents, Allen-Bailey "drove around in [the victim's] Toyota Prius for the next 2.5 days. She visited her mother and brother in Skyway. She bought and smoked some marijuana in Rainier Beach. She drove down to Kent and got her hair done. She put $20 worth of gas in the car in Renton at the Brown Bear Car Wash/Chevron.”

Geda, a father of two, drove for both Uber and Lyft, according to the Seattle Rideshare Drivers Association, who posted a statement on Facebook.

“To support his family, he worked two jobs for the past 14 years,” the statement said. “At night, he drove, while during the day, he worked at the airport.”

A GoFundMe was established to help pay for Geda’s funeral, and has already raised over $68,000.

“Amare was more than a father; he was his family's rock,” wrote the GoFundMe organizers. “He worked tirelessly day and night to care for his wife and two children. His love and dedication were unwavering.

“In an unthinkable act of violence, Amare fell victim to a senseless crime. His family is shattered, their hearts broken. He was just trying to provide for them.”

The GoFundMe aims to lessen the burden on Geda’s family and help pay for his funeral in Ethiopia.

A vigil was held Friday evening, with was covered by local TV station KIRO 7 News. Geda’s wife, Besha Keto, and several others spoke at the vigil.

Jail records say that Allen-Bailey was booked into jail Aug. 11 and is being held on a $2 million bond. It's not immediately clear if she has entered a plea or retained an attorney.

