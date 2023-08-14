Woman Accused of Killing Rideshare Driver Who Was 'His Family's Rock,' Used Victim's Car to Run Errands

Amare Geda, 52, worked two jobs and was "his family's rock"

By
Liam Quinn
Liam Quinn

Liam Quinn is a crime reporter for People Magazine. He previously covered breaking news for The Record/NorthJersey.com.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 14, 2023 01:23PM EDT
Amare Geda was an Uber Driver shot and killed in Seattle
Photo:

Ebneazer Yared/ GoFundMe

A Seattle Uber driver was shot and killed in a carjacking on Aug. 8, police said, and an 18-year-old woman is accused of murder.

Amare Geda, 52, was killed after the suspect allegedly walked up to his Toyota Prius at around 3:30 a.m., police said in a statement. The suspect was identified in arrest documents obtained by PEOPLE as Ne'iana Allen-Bailey. Police do not believe she was a rideshare customer.

After she allegedly shot and killed Geda, police claim the suspect fled the scene in the victim’s car. She was arrested three days later and is accused of murder.

According to the arrest documents, Allen-Bailey "drove around in [the victim's] Toyota Prius for the next 2.5 days. She visited her mother and brother in Skyway. She bought and smoked some marijuana in Rainier Beach. She drove down to Kent and got her hair done. She put $20 worth of gas in the car in Renton at the Brown Bear Car Wash/Chevron.”

Geda, a father of two, drove for both Uber and Lyft, according to the Seattle Rideshare Drivers Association, who posted a statement on Facebook.

“To support his family, he worked two jobs for the past 14 years,” the statement said. “At night, he drove, while during the day, he worked at the airport.”

A GoFundMe was established to help pay for Geda’s funeral, and has already raised over $68,000. 

“Amare was more than a father; he was his family's rock,” wrote the GoFundMe organizers. “He worked tirelessly day and night to care for his wife and two children. His love and dedication were unwavering. 

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

“In an unthinkable act of violence, Amare fell victim to a senseless crime. His family is shattered, their hearts broken. He was just trying to provide for them.”

Amare Geda was an Uber Driver shot and killed in Seattle

Ebneazer Yared/ GoFundMe

The GoFundMe aims to lessen the burden on Geda’s family and help pay for his funeral in Ethiopia. 

A vigil was held Friday evening, with was covered by local TV station KIRO 7 News. Geda’s wife, Besha Keto, and several others spoke at the vigil.

Jail records say that Allen-Bailey was booked into jail Aug. 11 and is being held on a $2 million bond. It's not immediately clear if she has entered a plea or retained an attorney.

Related Articles
Central Park lemonade stand raising money to help friend in Hawaii
8-Year-Old's Central Park Lemonade Stand Raises Money to Help Friend Who Lost Home in Maui Wildfires
Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert"
Drake Asks Crowd to Not Throw Bras During Show with Son Present: 'Keep This a Little PG’
Hawaii
How to Help Hawaii Wildfire Victims, Including Ways to Donate
Saria Hildabrand
Soldier Posted Pleading Facebook Messages About Missing Wife. Now He's the Murder Suspect
Dwayne Johnson Says He's 'Completely Heartbroken' by Maui Wildfires
Dwayne Johnson Says He's 'Completely Heartbroken' by Hawaii Wildfires as Death Toll Continues to Rise
Oprah Winfrey speaks onstage during Oprah's SuperSoul Conversations; An aerial view shows destroyed homes and buildings that burned to the ground around the harbor and Front Street in the historic Lahaina Town in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii
Oprah Winfrey Promises to Make 'Major Donation' to Maui Following Devastating Wildfires
Sofia Vergara
Sofía Vergara Has Girls' Night Out to Celebrate Sister's Birthday amid Joe Manganiello Divorce
An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii
Hawaii Fire Death Toll Reaches 93, Becoming Deadliest US Wildfire in More Than 100 Years
Nick Viall and Pregnant Natalie Joy
Nick Viall and Pregnant Natalie Joy Take a Stroll in L.A. After Revealing They’re Expecting a Baby
Mia Tyler Describes Devastation in Maui After Fleeing Vacation
Mia Tyler Describes Devastation in Maui After Fleeing Vacation: 'It Was Way Worse Than What You Saw on the News'
Dave Vogt
Lahaina Man Recounts Race Through a Wall of Fire That Leveled the Hawaiian Tourist Town
King charles Hawai Wildfires
King Charles Expresses 'Sympathy' and 'Prayers' to Those Affected by 'Catastrophic' Hawaii Wildfires
Maui Death Toll Rises
Hawaii Fire Death Toll Rises to 80 as Experts Estimate $1.3 Billion Damage to Residential Property
Christina Hall
Christina Hall Reveals Her Parents Evacuated Maui as Hawaii Wildfire Death Toll Rises to 80
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Pledge to Donate $100 Million to Maui Wildfire Relief
An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii.
U.S. Coast Guard Provides Update as Hawaii Wildfire Death Toll Rises to 67