Search Suspended for Man Who Disappeared from Cruise Ship While Celebrating Dad's 60th Birthday

The search for a 26-year-old man who disappeared while on a Carnival cruise with his family has been suspended.

Kevin McGrath was reported missing shortly after it was discovered that he was not on the Carnival Conquest when it came time to disembark in PortMiami on Monday.

The young man was on the three-day cruise with family to celebrate his father’s 60th birthday when he vanished, according to NBC affiliate WTVJ and CBS affiliate WPEC.

The United States Coast Guard has confirmed to PEOPLE that the search for Kevin has since been suspended.

Angel Rodriguez, a detective for the Miami-Dade Police Department, previously told PEOPLE that the 26-year-old was last seen around 2 a.m. local time Monday morning.

The search for Kevin began after he failed to meet his family for breakfast that day before they disembarked, Rodriguez said.

Kevin’s father, Sean McGrath, said his son’s twin brother Andre thought he heard Kevin leave their room between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m., per WPEC.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sean told the outlet that he asked Andre where his brother was, and “he said he didn’t come back to the room.”



Kevin’s “SeaPass” card was not scanned during the departure process, according to his father. Sean said there’s no way his son could have left the ship without scanning the card, or having his important documents.

Additionally, Sean said he was told that the ship has sensors to alert the crew if someone goes overboard, but that “nothing was alerted.”

“The entire family is devastated, knowing that we had to get off the ship and leave someone unaccounted for,” he added.

The Coast Guard told PEOPLE that its Miami Command Center was alerted to the incident at about 11 a.m. on Monday.

Coast Guard crews searched nearly 3300-square nautical miles of water for Kevin before the search was suspended, they added.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for Carnival Cruise Line, which did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, said they were continuing the investigation, which included “multiple reviews of closed circuit video footage," according to USA Today.

"Someone knows something,” Kevin’s sister, Danielle McGrath, told WTVJ. “Someone’s seen something. I just want my brother home. My family wants my brother home. Just please, we need him home."

Speaking with USA Today, Danielle said “there’s so many scenarios that run through my head.”

"Did he fall somewhere and he’s screaming for help and no one hears him? Did he fall down an elevator shaft? I just don't know,” she said. “It's just anything."

