Search Ends for 9-Month-Old Boy Swept Away by Pennsylvania Flood that Killed His Sister and Mom

The search for Conrad Sheils, the 9-month-old boy who was swept away during flash flooding in southeast Pennsylvania earlier this month has come to an end, according to police.

“At this point, we have exhausted all means of attempting to locate Conrad,” the Upper Makefield Township Police Department said in a statement posted on Facebook on Wednesday. With broken hearts, we regretfully announce that the active search for Conrad has concluded.”

The department added that Sheils’ family “would like to express their deepest gratitude for all those involved in the search efforts” and acknowledged the “outpouring of love, support, and kind words” from the public “during this extremely difficult time.”

“Like all of you, we are truly heartbroken and saddened,” the statement continued. “Although, at this time, we were unable to reunite Conrad with his loving family, he will forever live in our hearts and he will never be forgotten.”

Conrad Sheils and Katie Seley. Upper Wakefield Police Department/Facebook

The police statement also detailed how authorities had "conducted a massive search effort that involved hundreds of personnel, drones, boats, K9’s, divers, sonar, and air assets," and noted the tragic deaths of the victims of the flash flood, as well as their efforts to find the child. Conrad's mother Katie Seley and sister Matilda “Mattie” Sheils were also killed in the floods.



"We lost 7 precious lives, 6 of whom were returned to their families. 9-month-old Conrad was still missing and we continued exhaustive search efforts to bring him home," it read.

The statement continued, "Since the weekend, we have had marine units checking the Delaware River, including along the banks of the river on both the PA and New Jersey sides. Since the beginning and throughout the search, we notified agencies up and down the Delaware all the way to Marcus Hook of our efforts. We were able to get divers in the water and cleared the areas that were outstanding. We utilized K9 teams and checked the islands in the Delaware River and along the banks of the river as well."

As PEOPLE previously reported, the body of 2-year-old Mattie was discovered last week amid the flash floods in Pennsylvania.

Matilda and Conrad Sheils. Matilda Sheils/GoFundMe

Authorities found Mattie's body in the Delaware River in Philadelphia on Friday, CNN reported. It was discovered over 30 miles from where she first disappeared when a wall of water carried her and Conrad away during intense flooding in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

The toddler was pronounced deceased and transported to the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office, the Upper Makefield Township Police Department said in a statement on Facebook.

“We are so appreciative of the 911 callers who spotted Mattie and for the Philadelphia Police and Fire Departments all of whom helped us bring Mattie home,” the statement said. “This has been an extremely intense and emotional time for the family, for our first responders, and for the community and I know all our hearts are broken this evening.”

32-year-old Seley — the children’s mother — was also killed in the Pennsylvania floods.

Seley and her family, who were visiting from Charleston, were driving to a barbecue when their car was overwhelmed by flash flooding along Route 532 in Upper Makefield Township, Fire Chief Tim Brewer said at a press conference.

"As they tried to escape the fierce floodwaters, dad took his 4-year-old son while the mother and the grandmother grabbed the two additional children, ages 9 months and 2 years," Brewer said. "Miraculously, dad and his son got out safely, however, the grandmother, the mother and the two children were swept away by the flood waters."

Katie and her two younger children were carried away by the flood, while her fiancé Jim Shelis and his 4-year-old son Jack escaped to safety, CNN reported.

The flood also took the children’s grandmother, but she survived and was treated at a hospital, CNN reported.

"This is a devastating blow to this Bucks County community," Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said at the press conference. "We are all here. This is a moment for all of us to come together. The 13 million people in Pennsylvania are here with you and praying with you."

