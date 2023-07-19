Search Continues for 2 Missing Siblings Washed Away by Pa. Flood: 'We Are Desperate,' Police Say

Crews are still searching for two kids from South Carolina who went missing after they were swept away by flood waters while visiting Pennsylvania with family.

Matilda “Mattie” Sheils, 2, and Conrad Sheils, 9 months, were with three other family members on Saturday when the car they were in was overwhelmed by flood waters, according to the Upper Makefield Township Police Department.

The family was on their way to a relative’s house for a barbecue when they “were caught in a sudden flash flood,” according to a message on a GoFundMe page started by a family member.

Several cars flipped after they were pushed up against a nearby guardrail by the raging waters, the Bucks County Courier Times reported.

Dad Jim Shelis, his oldest son Jack, 4, and his mother-in-law Dahlia Galindez were able to escape the rushing waters. However, Jim’s fiancée, Katie Seley, 32, did not survive, according to police.

The Sheils family. Upper Makefield Township Police Department/Facebook

In a statement shared by the UMTPD, family spokesperson Scott Ellis thanked the emergency personnel who are still searching for Mattie and Conrad. He also thanked the community for “their incredible outpouring of support, love, prayers, and kindness,” which “has bolstered us as all.”

“As you can imagine, we are utterly devastated by the incredible loss our family has suffered,” Ellis added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Crews have searched a large area around the flood site as they look for the missing children. The UMTPD said the local flood zone “has been traversed more than a dozen times” during the search, covering over 160 miles across about 117 acres.

K9 units and sonar have also been used to help search for Mattie and Conrad, according to the department. However, weather and river conditions were not favorable for crews’ search plans on Wednesday.

“This setback has us all frustrated as we are desperate to bring Mattie and Conrad home,” the UMTPD said.

Conrad Sheils. Upper Makefield Township Police Department/Facebook

At least eight people, including one firefighter, were rescued from the floodwaters on Saturday, Upper Makefield Fire Chief Tim Brewer said, per the Times. Brewer’s crew was at the scene when the floodwaters rapidly rose.

"It just happened so fast, no one was expecting it," he told the outlet.

Five people, including Katie, died as a result of the flash flood, according to the UMTPD: Enzo Depiero, 78, and Linda Depiero, 74, of Newtown Township; Susan Barnhart, 53, of Titusville, New Jersey; and Yuko Love, 64, of Newtown Township.

In the meantime, the search for Mattie and Conrad continues. "It's anyone's guess where they are," Brewer said, per the Times.