Sean Stewart Celebrates His Birthday with Dad Rod and Wife Jody at Carbone in N.Y.C.

The Dirty Weekend streetwear entrepreneur turns 43 on Sept. 1

By
Published on August 31, 2023 02:45PM EDT
Jody Weintraub, Sean Stewart and Rod Stewart
Jody Weintraub, Sean Stewart and Rod Stewart. Photo:

Sean Stewart/Instagram

Sean Stewart has kicked off his 43rd birthday week with a trip to New York City with his dad, Rod Stewart.

The Dirty Weekend entrepreneur, along with his wife Jody Weintraub, 42, celebrated with the "Hot Legs" singer, 78, at New York City's famed Carbone restaurant on Tuesday.

Sean, who is based in Los Angeles, "wanted to spend some time with dad, who flew in from overseas," an insider tells PEOPLE of the British rocker. "They had a three-hour dinner at Carbone, ordering their signature pasta dishes and the table of five drank red wine and margaritas."

According to the source, "guests at the restaurant joined in on wishing Sean a happy birthday, with Rod in a jovial mood the whole time."

Sean Stewart Celebrates His Birthday with Dad Rod Stewart at Carbone in N.Y.C.
Sean Stewart celebrates an early 43rd birthday at Carbone restaurant on Aug. 29, 2023 in New York City.

Sean Stewart/Instagram

Though the restaurant is used to famous faces, "some guests were coming up to say hi to Sean and his dad, then Sean would politely introduce them to his wife."

"They were all dancing around and having a good time," the source adds. "They said they plan on doing some birthday shopping tomorrow." 

On Wednesday, Sean posted some photos and video footage from his trip on Instagram, kicking off his visit to the Big Apple with a workout at Trinity Boxing Club.

Sean Stewart Celebrates His Birthday with Dad Rod Stewart at Carbone in N.Y.C.
Sean Stewart at Trinity Boxing Club in New York City on Aug. 29, 2023.

Sean Stewart/Instagram

"Celebrate in style and good health love Nyc," Stewart captioned the photo series with a heart emoji.

"Happy pre-Birthday, my angel!" Sean's mom, Alana Stewart wrote in the comments section.

The boxing enthusiast posed shirtless in the ring with a towel slung over his shoulder, sporting black-and-white Adidas shorts and royal blue Adidas sneakers.

In the next shot, Sean is posed outside of a black SUV, looking dapper in a fitted black suit with a white shirt unbuttoned several notches.

Sean Stewart Celebrates His Birthday with Dad Rod Stewart at Carbone in N.Y.C.
Sean Stewart celebrates an early 43rd birthday on Aug. 29, 2023 in New York City.

Sean Stewart/Instagram

Inside the restaurant, the birthday crew is jamming to "Baby Love" by The Supremes. Sean pans his camera over to his dad, who playfully throws up some spirit fingers, and then some dancing prayer hands.

"Dad trying to steal my shine," he jokes of the Grammy winner.

As the video continues, Rod does a celebratory salute, raising his wine glass in the air, then when Sean cuts back to him again, Rod puts a finger to his nose with his son following suit.

Sean Stewart Celebrates His Birthday with Dad Rod Stewart at Carbone in N.Y.C.

Sean Stewart/Instagram

Rod, who has a total of eight children, recently supported his oldest son's business venture by rocking a pair of his designer pajamas in a video post, which showed him lounging on a fancy bed in the white two-piece set printed with pink and purple palm trees and sports cars.

"Good evening, these beautiful pajamas I'm wearing come to you courtesy of Dirty Weekend," Rod began of the Miami-inspired clothing item, which the style icon decked out with his signature Celtic cross and a pearl necklace.

"They're luxurious, they're made of satin, soft to the touch. You can wear them around the pool, on the beach, or even in bed if you wish," he quipped.

Rod was also on hand to celebrate his son's impromptu nuptials in February after Sean and his longtime friend Jody tied the knot in Las Vegas on Valentine's Day, which PEOPLE exclusively confirmed at the time. The couple told their families their big news over the phone and then headed back to L.A. to celebrate with Rod, Alana, along with some more family and friends at Nobu in Malibu.

Sean's parents married in 1979, then divorced in 1984. Rod is now married to his wife of 14 years, Penny Lancaster.

"Sean is currently planning a larger wedding with family and friends later this year," notes the Stewart source.

Related Articles
Sean Stewart wedding
Rod Stewart's Son Sean Stewart Marries Jody Weintraub in Las Vegas: Source
Robert De Niro 06 17 23 Birthday cake 08 17 23
See the Incredible Cake at Robert De Niro’s Star-Studded 80th Birthday Party
Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster (L) and his family
Rod Stewart's 8 Kids: Everything to Know
Rod Stewart Is Surrounded By Kids and Grandkids in Beautiful Family Photo from Spain: 'La Familia'
Rod Stewart Is Surrounded by Kids and Grandkids in Beautiful Family Photo from Spain: 'La Familia'
Jody Weintraub Stewart Wedding ring
Sean Stewart Turned to Dad Rod's Jeweler to Design Surprise Engagement Ring for Wife: All the Details
Sean Stewart and Jody Weintraub
Rod Stewart's Ex-Wife Alana Says She's 'So Happy' for Son Sean After His Impromptu Vegas Wedding
Kelly Clarkson performs during her show chemistry...An Intimate Night with Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson Kicks Off Las Vegas Residency, Plus Jon Hamm, Ed Sheeran, Travis Scott and More
Shawn Mendes shows off his ripped body and six pack abs as he has fun with his pals on holiday in Ibiza, Spain.
Shawn Mendes Strips Down in Spain, Plus Bebe Rexha in London, Cardi B, Offset and More
Niecey Nash, wife Sandals Jamaica
Where to Spot a Star on Vacation: Celeb-Favorite Hotels and Resorts Across the World
Tia Mowry, Celebrity Restaurant Sightings
Hot Spots! All the Restaurants Where the Stars Are Eating
Keely Shaye Smith (L) and Pierce Brosnan (R) attend the Los Angeles special screening of "DalÂ­land" at Culver Theater on June 07, 2023
Pierce Brosnan and Wife Keely Shaye Brosnan Look Chic in L.A. as They Step Out for Screening
Sir Rod Stewart performs on stage at The OVO Hydro on November 29, 2022
Rod Stewart Discusses Taking a Break from Rock 'N' Roll — and Clears Up Those 'Toxic' L.A. Comments (Exclusive)
Gigi Hadid Birthday Cake
Celebrity Birthday Cakes! All the Stars Blowing Out the Candles on Their Special Day
Jennifer Hudson performs during a Juneteenth concert on the South Lawn of the White House
Jennifer Hudson Performs on the White House's South Lawn, Plus Scarlett Johansson, Maya Hawke and More
Kristen Stewart Chanel-Dakar photocall, Tokyo
Kristen Stewart Attends Chanel's Show in Tokyo, Plus Tom Holland & Amanda Seyfried, Jane Fonda and More
Lea Michele of the cast of "Funny Girl" performs onstage during The 76th Annual Tony Awards
Lea Michele Performs at the Tony Awards in N.Y.C., Plus Tom Brady at the French Open, Mariah Carey and More