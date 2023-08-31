Sean Stewart has kicked off his 43rd birthday week with a trip to New York City with his dad, Rod Stewart.

The Dirty Weekend entrepreneur, along with his wife Jody Weintraub, 42, celebrated with the "Hot Legs" singer, 78, at New York City's famed Carbone restaurant on Tuesday.

Sean, who is based in Los Angeles, "wanted to spend some time with dad, who flew in from overseas," an insider tells PEOPLE of the British rocker. "They had a three-hour dinner at Carbone, ordering their signature pasta dishes and the table of five drank red wine and margaritas."

According to the source, "guests at the restaurant joined in on wishing Sean a happy birthday, with Rod in a jovial mood the whole time."

Sean Stewart celebrates an early 43rd birthday at Carbone restaurant on Aug. 29, 2023 in New York City. Sean Stewart/Instagram

Though the restaurant is used to famous faces, "some guests were coming up to say hi to Sean and his dad, then Sean would politely introduce them to his wife."

"They were all dancing around and having a good time," the source adds. "They said they plan on doing some birthday shopping tomorrow."

On Wednesday, Sean posted some photos and video footage from his trip on Instagram, kicking off his visit to the Big Apple with a workout at Trinity Boxing Club.

Sean Stewart at Trinity Boxing Club in New York City on Aug. 29, 2023. Sean Stewart/Instagram

"Celebrate in style and good health love Nyc," Stewart captioned the photo series with a heart emoji.

"Happy pre-Birthday, my angel!" Sean's mom, Alana Stewart wrote in the comments section.

The boxing enthusiast posed shirtless in the ring with a towel slung over his shoulder, sporting black-and-white Adidas shorts and royal blue Adidas sneakers.

In the next shot, Sean is posed outside of a black SUV, looking dapper in a fitted black suit with a white shirt unbuttoned several notches.

Sean Stewart celebrates an early 43rd birthday on Aug. 29, 2023 in New York City. Sean Stewart/Instagram

Inside the restaurant, the birthday crew is jamming to "Baby Love" by The Supremes. Sean pans his camera over to his dad, who playfully throws up some spirit fingers, and then some dancing prayer hands.

"Dad trying to steal my shine," he jokes of the Grammy winner.

As the video continues, Rod does a celebratory salute, raising his wine glass in the air, then when Sean cuts back to him again, Rod puts a finger to his nose with his son following suit.

Sean Stewart/Instagram

Rod, who has a total of eight children, recently supported his oldest son's business venture by rocking a pair of his designer pajamas in a video post, which showed him lounging on a fancy bed in the white two-piece set printed with pink and purple palm trees and sports cars.

"Good evening, these beautiful pajamas I'm wearing come to you courtesy of Dirty Weekend," Rod began of the Miami-inspired clothing item, which the style icon decked out with his signature Celtic cross and a pearl necklace.

"They're luxurious, they're made of satin, soft to the touch. You can wear them around the pool, on the beach, or even in bed if you wish," he quipped.

Rod was also on hand to celebrate his son's impromptu nuptials in February after Sean and his longtime friend Jody tied the knot in Las Vegas on Valentine's Day, which PEOPLE exclusively confirmed at the time. The couple told their families their big news over the phone and then headed back to L.A. to celebrate with Rod, Alana, along with some more family and friends at Nobu in Malibu.

Sean's parents married in 1979, then divorced in 1984. Rod is now married to his wife of 14 years, Penny Lancaster.

"Sean is currently planning a larger wedding with family and friends later this year," notes the Stewart source.

