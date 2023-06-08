Sean Penn Wraps His Arm Around New Flame Olga Korotkova: Photo

Sean Penn appears to have a new flame by his side.

On Thursday, Penn, 62, was spotted with his arm around a woman identified by photographers as Olga Korotkova while out for a stroll in Rome. The actor could be seen wearing a camouflage baseball cap, sunglasses, jeans and a black T-shirt that read "LIFE ROLLS ON" on the chest.

Korotkova, reportedly 43, matched the two-time Oscar winner with sunglasses and jeans and wore a plain white tank top for their outing in Italy's capital city.



The pair were spotted shopping throughout Rome on Thursday and could be seen embracing and kissing during their outing. Penn and Korotkova were previously spotted together in late May as they left a restaurant in Malibu, Calif.



Penn has been single since he finalized his divorce with ex-wife Leila George in April 2022. The pair married in July 2020, and George, 31, filed for divorce in October 2021 after just over a year of marriage to the Mystic River star.

Back in February, Penn's ex-wife Robin Wright called her friendship with Penn "a gift" more than a decade after their 2010 divorce.

"To be friends with the father of your children… I mean, it's a gift, because we know divorce with children is one of the most difficult things in life," the actress said, as she addressed public appearances with Penn in January that marked the first time the former couple, who married in 1996, had been seen together in years.

"When you become estranged and become friends again … we were going to an event for our children," she explained of the appearances, before adding that she and Penn are "always going to be a unit that way."



"We're always gonna be family, whether we're together or apart, you know?" she added. "And I think that's beautiful, and I wish that for everybody."



Prior to Penn's relationships with George and Wright, he was wed to Madonna from 1985 to 1989.