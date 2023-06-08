Sean Penn Wraps His Arm Around New Flame Olga Korotkova: Photo

Sean Penn finalized his divorce with his third wife Leila George in April 2022

By
Tommy McArdle
Updated on June 8, 2023 06:31 PM
Sean Penn seems madly in love with his new girlfriend Olga Korotkova as they packed on the PDA out in Rome.
Photo:

BACKGRID

Sean Penn appears to have a new flame by his side.

On Thursday, Penn, 62, was spotted with his arm around a woman identified by photographers as Olga Korotkova while out for a stroll in Rome. The actor could be seen wearing a camouflage baseball cap, sunglasses, jeans and a black T-shirt that read "LIFE ROLLS ON" on the chest.

Korotkova, reportedly 43, matched the two-time Oscar winner with sunglasses and jeans and wore a plain white tank top for their outing in Italy's capital city.

The pair were spotted shopping throughout Rome on Thursday and could be seen embracing and kissing during their outing. Penn and Korotkova were previously spotted together in late May as they left a restaurant in Malibu, Calif.

A representative for Penn did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

Dylan Penn, co-host Sean Penn, and actor Hopper Penn attend the 6th Annual Sean Penn & Friends HAITI RISING Gala Benefiting J/P Haitian Relief Organizationat Montage Hotel on January 7, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California
Michael Kovac/Getty

Penn has been single since he finalized his divorce with ex-wife Leila George in April 2022. The pair married in July 2020, and George, 31, filed for divorce in October 2021 after just over a year of marriage to the Mystic River star.

Back in February, Penn's ex-wife Robin Wright called her friendship with Penn "a gift" more than a decade after their 2010 divorce.

"To be friends with the father of your children… I mean, it's a gift, because we know divorce with children is one of the most difficult things in life," the actress said, as she addressed public appearances with Penn in January that marked the first time the former couple, who married in 1996, had been seen together in years.

"When you become estranged and become friends again … we were going to an event for our children," she explained of the appearances, before adding that she and Penn are "always going to be a unit that way."

Sean Penn attends CORE Gala 2022: A Gala Dinner To Benefit CORE's Crisis Response Efforts Across The World; Robin Wright attends the Netflix "House of Cards" FYSEE Event
Michael Kovac/Getty Images; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

"We're always gonna be family, whether we're together or apart, you know?" she added. "And I think that's beautiful, and I wish that for everybody."

Prior to Penn's relationships with George and Wright, he was wed to Madonna from 1985 to 1989.

