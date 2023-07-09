Sean Penn Kisses New Flame Olga Korotyayeva While Spending Time in Saint-Tropez: Photo

The actor was previously spotted with his arm around Korotyayeva last month while out on a stroll in Rome

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 9, 2023 07:54PM EDT
Sean Penn and Olga Korotyayeva
Sean Penn and Olga Korotyayeva take in the sights in Saint-Tropez. Photo:

MEGA 

Sean Penn and Olga Korotyayeva are enjoying more time together on their European vacation.

On Sunday, the Mystic River star, 62, was seen kissing his new flame outside of Senequier in Saint-Tropez, France, where they enjoyed breakfast.

The actor also had his arm around Korotyayeva, reportedly 43, while the two strolled through the coastal town. Penn wore a black T-shirt and jeans, and Korotyayeva sported a navy blue knee-length dress with a large white stripe down the front.

Sean Penn and Olga Korotyayeva
Sean Penn and Olga Korotyayeva take a walk in Saint-Tropez.

MEGA 

The two-time Oscar winner was last photographed with Korotyayeva in early June while out for a stroll in Rome.

The pair was also spotted shopping in Italy’s capital city and could be seen embracing and kissing during their outing. They were previously seen together in late May as they left a restaurant in Malibu, Calif.

Penn has been single since he finalized his divorce with ex-wife Leila George in April 2022. The pair married in July 2020, and George, 31, filed for divorce in October 2021 after just over a year of marriage to the 21 Grams star.

In February, Penn's ex-wife Robin Wright called her friendship with her former husband "a gift" more than a decade after their 2010 divorce.

Sean Penn attends CORE Gala 2022: A Gala Dinner To Benefit CORE's Crisis Response Efforts Across The World; Robin Wright attends the Netflix "House of Cards" FYSEE Event
Sean Penn was recently praised by his ex-wife Robin Wright. Michael Kovac/Getty Images; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

"To be friends with the father of your children … I mean, it's a gift, because we know divorce with children is one of the most difficult things in life," the actress said, as she addressed public appearances with Penn in January that marked the first time the former couple, who married in 1996, had been seen together in years.

"When you become estranged and become friends again … we were going to an event for our children," she explained of the appearances, before adding that she and Penn — who share daughter Dylan and son Hopper — are "always going to be a unit that way."

"We're always gonna be family, whether we're together or apart, you know?" she added. "And I think that's beautiful, and I wish that for everybody."

Prior to Penn's relationships with George and Wright, he was married to Madonna from 1985 to 1989.

