Sean Penn and Girlfriend Olga Korotyayeva Hold Hands on Romantic Stroll in N.Y.C.

The Oscar winner and Korotyayeva were recently spotted in France and Italy together

By
Stephanie Webber
Published on July 24, 2023 07:14PM EDT
Sean Penn and New Girlfriend Olga Korotyayeva
Sean Penn and girlfriend Olga Korotyayeva in Times Square in New York City on July 22, 2023.

TheImageDirect.com

Sean Penn is continuing his PDA spree with his girlfriend Olga Korotyayeva. 

The Oscar winner, 62, was photographed holding hands with his new flame in Times Square in New York City on Saturday. Penn wore a navy jacket, gray T-shirt, and jeans on the outing. Korotyayeva donned a black semi-sheer top, satin shorts, and a white blazer. 

The couple's outing comes days after they were seen kissing outside of Senequier in Saint-Tropez, France, where they enjoyed breakfast.

They were also previously photographed in early June taking a stroll in Rome. The actor was spotted with his arm wrapped around Korotyayeva, reportedly 43, as he wore a camouflage baseball cap, sunglasses, and a black T-shirt that read "LIFE ROLLS ON" on the chest.

The Black Flies actor and Korotyayeva initially sparked dating rumors when they were seen together in late May as they left a restaurant in Malibu, California.

This appears to be Penn's first relationship since finalizing his divorce from his ex-wife Leila George in April 2022. The pair married in July 2020, with George, 31, filing for divorce in October 2021 after almost two years of marriage. The exes retained their own private judge in order to expedite the divorce process through California's backlogged courts.

Sean Penn and New Girlfriend Olga Korotyayeva
Sean Penn and girlfriend Olga Korotyayeva in Times Square in New York City on July 22, 2023.

TheImageDirect.com

Documents obtained by PEOPLE stated that Penn and George officially separated in September 2021, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason behind their breakup.

Penn was also previously married to Robin Wright from 1985 to 1989. In January, they were spotted together at Los Angeles International Airport. Before that, the two were last photographed in 2017 heading to New York's John F. Kennedy Airport.

Wright, 57, who filed for divorce from Yves Saint Laurent executive Clément Giraudet in September 2022, shares son Hopper, 29, and daughter Dylan, 32, with Penn. "Sean has always said that Robin is the love of his life. He regrets many things that happened during their marriage. He really enjoys spending time with her now," a source told PEOPLE that same month. 

In February, Wright told E! News that being friends with Penn more than a decade after their divorce has been "a gift."

"To be friends with the father of your children…I mean, it's a gift, because we know divorce with children is one of the most difficult things in life," the House of Cards alum said. "When you become estranged and become friends again…we were going to an event for our children," she added, referring to their airport reunion. "[We're] always going to be a unit that way. We're always gonna be family, whether we're together or apart, you know? And I think that's beautiful, and I wish that for everybody."

