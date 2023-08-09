Sean Penn and Girlfriend Olga Korotyayeva Spend Date Night at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles

The couple first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted leaving a Malibu restaurant together in late May

By Jill Lupupa
Published on August 9, 2023 10:50AM EDT
Sean Penn, 62, and Olga Korotkova, 43, lovingly hold hands as the couple are seen exiting Italian eatery Giorgio Baldi
Photo:

The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID

Sean Penn is wining and dining with his actress girlfriend Olga Korotyayeva.

The Oscar winner, 62, was photographed holding hands with Korotyayeva outside Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, on Tuesday.

The couple's outing comes just weeks after they were seen holding hands on a romantic stroll through Times Square in New York City.

Sean Penn, 62, and Olga Korotkova, 43, lovingly hold hands as the couple are seen exiting Italian eatery Giorgio Baldi

The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID

They were also previously seen kissing outside of Senequier in Saint-Tropez, France, last month, as the actor wrapped his arm around his girlfriend, 43.

The couple were also photographed in early June taking a stroll in Rome. They initially sparked dating rumors when they left a Malibu restaurant together in late May.

Prior to his new romance, Penn dated Australian actress Leila George for four years before tying the knot in July 2020. The actor called their ceremony a "COVID wedding" during an interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers. George would go on to file for divorce in Oct. 2021.

In April 2022, he told the Hollywood Authentic that he "f--d up the marriage" at the time. "We were married technically for one year, but for five years, I was a very neglectful guy," he explained. "I was not a f----g cheat or any of that obvious s---, but I allowed myself to think that my place in so many other things was so important. And that included my place in being totally depressed and driven to alcohol and Ambien at 11 o'clock in the morning, by watching the news, by watching the Trump era, by watching it and just despairing."

Sean Penn, 62, and Olga Korotkova, 43, lovingly hold hands as the couple are seen exiting Italian eatery Giorgio Baldi

VEGAN / BACKGRID

"I don't know what's going to happen with us," Penn added, "but I know that this is my best friend in the world and definitely the most influential, inspiring person, outside of my own blood, that anybody could ask to have in their life."

The Mystic River actor was also previously married to Robin Wright from 1985 to 1989. In January, the exes were spotted at Los Angeles International Airport in a rare sighting together.

Wright, 57, opened up about their friendship following the outing. "To be friends with the father of your children…I mean, it's a gift, because we know divorce with children is one of the most difficult things in life," the House of Cards alum told E! News in February, adding that their friendship for more than a decade has been "a gift."

"When you become estranged and become friends again…we were going to an event for our children," she added, referring to their airport reunion. "[We're] always going to be a unit that way. We're always gonna be family, whether we're together or apart, you know? And I think that's beautiful, and I wish that for everybody."

Wright, who filed for divorce from Yves Saint Laurent executive Clément Giraudet in September 2022, and Penn share son Hopper, 29, and daughter Dylan, 32. 

"Sean has always said that Robin is the love of his life," a source told PEOPLE. "He regrets many things that happened during their marriage. He really enjoys spending time with her now."

