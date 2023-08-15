Sean Lowe Celebrates His Sons' First Day of School in Adorable Photos: 'Handsome and Smart'

"First day of school for my boys!" Lowe wrote in his caption

By Hannah Sacks
Published on August 15, 2023 12:52PM EDT
sean lowe back to school pic
Photo:

Sean Lowe/Instagram

Sean Lowe's boys are growing up!

On Tuesday, the Bachelor alum, 39, posted a photo with his two sons Isaiah Hendrix, 5, and Samuel Thomas, 7, as they prepared to head back to school.

In the photo, Lowe has his arms around his two kids, hugging them close. Isaiah wears a bright pink polo and has his arm around his dad while Samuel wears a blue button-down shirt and grabs his dad's hand.

"First day of school for my boys! Handsome and smart, their dad is the total package," he captioned the post.

Lowe shares his two sons and his daughter Mia Mejia, 3, with his wife Catherine Giudici Lowe, 36. The couple met on season 17 of The Bachelor.

In April, the pair appeared on an episode of The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever with Chris Harrison and were asked about whether they might want to grow their family in the future. The two laughed as Catherine noted, "He wanted five!"

"Then we had three, and we're like, 'Okay, that was a lot.' Five would be a lot. We could handle five, but we like our little group," she continued.

When Harrison suggested they should have mixed in more girls, Sean noted, "I could have 10 girls. It's the boys who are trouble."

"We kind of had a scare not too long ago where it was like, 'Maybe I'm pregnant?' and she did the pregnancy test, and it was negative. We were both really happy, so we were like, 'I think we have our answer now.' We're probably done with three."

Sean added, "I think I'll make an appointment at the doctor soon."

A year prior, Catherine chatted with PEOPLE and revealed that adoption wasn't off the table for her and Lowe. Noting that she "would probably have 20 children" if she could, she told PEOPLE, "I love having children, I love being pregnant, I love all the things about it. But at a certain point, it feels a little selfish to continue to add children and not pour back into them."

"So, right now, we're really focusing on our three," she continued. Still, Catherine explained that she and Sean remained open to the idea of welcoming another bundle of joy into their lives sometime in the future, though this time via a different avenue. "We're still kind of looking into adoption, but I think biologically, we're done, sad to say," she shared.

"It actually really hurts to say that, because I love being pregnant and the joy that that closeness brings, but we're going to focus on our babies now. We had them so back-to-back that now, the independence that they've given us and the time that we could breathe, has been really satisfying," Catherine added. "... [But] if we adopted, I would love to adopt a newborn, just because I love babies."

