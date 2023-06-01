Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sues Liquor Company for Racial Discrimination and Alleges Failure to Promote His Brands

In a complaint filed by the rapper, he claims Diageo classified Ciroc and DeLeon as "Black brands" that should only be marketed to "urban" consumers

Sean Diddy Combs attends Deleon Tequila Launch Party
Sean "Diddy" Combs. Photo:

Derrick Salters/WENN.com/Alamy Stock Photo

Sean "Diddy" Combs is suing Diageo for racial discrimination, alleging that the liquor company failed to adequately promote his Ciroc and DeLeon brands.

In a complaint filed Wednesday that was obtained by PEOPLE, the rapper's Combs Wines and Spirits LLC claimed the "multi-billion dollar, publicly-traded spirits company" classified Ciroc and DeLeon as "Black brands" that should only be marketed to "urban" consumers.

Diageo also owns brands including Don Julio and Casamigos, which Combs' legal team alleged have been more well-promoted than his brands.

His lawyers claimed that "it was Diageo that kneecapped DeLeon’s sales growth for nearly a decade and now says that, because DeLeon has not yet reached the same sales levels as competing brands Casamigos and Don Julio, Diageo need not provide it with the same scale support."

Sean Diddy Combs attends Deleon Tequila Launch Party
Sean "Diddy" Combs.

John Lamparski/Getty

Combs signed with Diageo to become the face of Ciroc in 2007, helping to grow the brand's sales by over 3,000%, per the complaint. They partnered once again in 2013 to "buy, market and sell "DeLeon Tequila," but Combs' team wrote that "Diageo consistently fell short of its commitments" regarding promotion.

The two parties apparently had behind-the-scenes disputes about Combs' perceived "false promises" regarding DeLeon's promotion. While they ultimately agreed to continue the partnership, Combs felt the company fell short on its end of the bargain, per the complaint.

Diageo acquired Don Julio in 2015 and Casamigos in 2017, after which Combs alleged the company's "commitment to and focus on DeLeon inevitably suffered."

Additionally, Combs' legal team alleged that one of the company's executives directly acknowledged Combs' race as something holding DeLeon back, telling him if "he were 'Martha Stewart,' his brands would be more widespread."

Reps for Combs declined to comment on the matter.

Sean "Diddy" Combs
John Shearer/Getty

A spokesperson for Diageo tells PEOPLE in a statement, "This is a business dispute, and we are saddened that Mr. Combs has chosen to recast this matter as anything other than that."

"Our steadfast commitment to diversity within our company and the communities we serve is something we take very seriously. We categorically deny the allegations that have been made and will vigorously defend ourselves in the appropriate forum," writes the spokesperson.

The statement continues, "For more than 15 years, we’ve had a productive and mutually beneficial relationship with Mr. Combs on various business ventures, making significant investments that have resulted in financial success for all involved."

"We are disappointed our efforts to resolve this business dispute amicably have been ignored and that Mr. Combs has chosen to damage a productive and valued partnership," added the spokesperson. "While we respect Mr. Combs as an artist and entrepreneur, his allegations lack merit, and we are confident the facts will show that he has been treated fairly.”

