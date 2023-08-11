Retired NFL wide receiver and Cal standout Sean Dawkins has died at the age of 52, according to multiple reports.

Cal Athletics confirmed Dawkins’ death on Wednesday to several publications including The Daily Californian, San Francisco Chronicle and SFGATE.

The former Indianapolis Colts player's cause of death was not immediately known.

“Rest in peace, Sean Dawkins,” Jim Irsay, Colts owner and CEO, wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “I am shocked and saddened. My prayers and condolences to Sean’s family.”

Dawkins, who played nine seasons in the NFL including five with the Colts, grew up in Sunnyvale, California, and began making highlights with the Golden Bears football team in 1990.

In his prolific three-year college career, he caught 120 passes for 2,028 yards and 31 touchdowns — the latter of which is still a school record, according to Sports Illustrated.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The second wide receiver chosen in the 1993 NFL Draft, Dawkins was drafted by the Colts. He later played one season with the New Orleans Saints, two with the Seattle Seahawks, and finished his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2001. He was inducted into the Cal Athletics Hall of Fame in 2005.

Otto Greule/Allsport

After his retirement, Dawkins worked in the real estate industry in Sacramento, according to The Daily Californian. He later pursued a career in law enforcement and trained to become a police officer in San Jose.

Former teammates and friends honored Dawkins with tributes on social media, including Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd, who attended Cal with Dawkins.

“Heartbroken over the tragic loss of Sean Dawkins, a true legend of the @Cal Bear community,” the former NBA point guard, 50, wrote. “His remarkable talent brought joy to fans and inspired many. Our deepest condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Sean.”

Former Colts teammate Derwin Gray wrote: “Another one of my teammates, Sean Dawkins has passed away at age 52. Sean and I were in the Colts 1993 Draft Class. He was one of the first big WR in the NFL at 6'5, 220. He was elegant, such a marvelous football player. Tough day.”

Dawkins, who lived in the Bay Area, is survived by his wife Sachi and their three children, twin boys Luke and Kam, and daughter Ella, according to SI.

