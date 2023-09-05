Seal Shares Rare Photo with Daughter Leni, Thanks Her for 'Making Me a Better Person'

Seal is taking a minute to celebrate his daughter Leni.

On Monday, the "Kiss From a Rose" singer, 60, shared a sweet post to his Instagram that honored his 19-year-old daughter. Posing together on a New York City street, Leni leaned her head on her father's chest as Seal stuck a hand on his hip and smiled.

"In NY with the young woman who changed my life for the better 19yrs ago. Thank you Leni for making me a better person 🥹🥹🥹," the musician wrote in the caption, before signing off with "Love you, -papa."

In the comments, Leni expressed her gratitude for her father's post, writing "So cute! I love you papa ❤️."

Seal officially adopted Leni in 2009, four years after marrying her mother, ex-wife Heidi Klum, 50. The couple also share sons Henry, 17, Johan, 16, and daughter Lou, 13.

In January, Seal and Leni reunited for a father-daughter outing as they attended the premiere of Shotgun Wedding in Los Angeles.

Last year, the duo attended the 2022 U.S. Open together and were photographed hugging each other outside the stadium.

When she isn't attending events with her famous parents, Leni balances modeling with being a New York City college student. Leni opened up to PEOPLE about the trajectory of her career, which she acknowledged came naturally given her family's celebrity status, but has also been earned through a work ethic learned from her parents.

"They have both taught me to be myself, and to do what makes me feel comfortable," she shared on the valuable lessons her mom and dad have passed down to her.

She continued: "You can tell if you're not comfortable and then the best of you isn't brought out. I just think you should be open and honest with what makes you comfortable, be yourself, do what you love. And if you do all those three things then you're golden."