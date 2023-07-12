Calif. Surfers Warned About Aggressive Otter After Animal Is Filmed Attacking Surfboards — Watch!

Officials are trying to capture the endangered animal for a health check, but "she's been quite talented at evading us," a Monterey Bay Aquarium employee said

By
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. He has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. His work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Variety, BuzzFeed, Reader's Digest, Backstage, Creative Screenwriting Magazine, The Drill Mag, Script Magazine, Ocala Magazine, and The Kansas City Star.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 12, 2023 05:44PM EDT

Surfers should be careful of a hostile sea otter attacking people in the waters near West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz.

According to Los Angeles Times, the female otter has been harassing surfers and trying to steal boards since mid-June.

A video captured by Hefti Brunold on Sunday shows how the aggressive 5-year-old creature attacks. In the clip, the otter bites, thrashes, and claws at an occupied surfboard while the surfer tries to paddle away with the board.

"In the past five days now, there's been three more incidents of it," Native Santa Cruz photographer Mark Woodward told ABC 7 News. "And they've all been much more aggressive. I have photographed a lot of otters over the years; I have never seen anything like this."

Agressive otter

Hefti Brunold 

"It was a true wrestling match over this surfboard," Woodward told the outlet about the recent otter attack incident caught on tape. "And the person finally got it away, and it was damaged. Basically, the board was destroyed."

Joon Lee, a 40-year-old software engineer at Apple, shared his experience encountering the otter with the L.A. Times.

"I was scared. I was trying to swim away, but before I was able to get far, it bit my leash," Lee said of when the otter attacked him, describing the cord surfers wear around their ankles. "So I panicked."

In response to the observed rise in otter attacks, signs have been posted along Santa Cruz's shoreline to inform visitors about the upset animal. Woodward posted a shot of one of the signs on Twitter.

"Enter the water at your own risk! I was talking with a reporter when a City employee walked up and posted this sign," the photographer captioned the post.

The marine mammal — known as Otter 841 — was seen attempting to steal at least three other surfboards in the Santa Cruz area over the weekend, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW), UPI reported.

Otter 841 is a California sea otter — an endangered species – born in captivity at the Monterey Bay Aquarium and then released into the wild after she was weaned, according to the outlet. Upon her release, Otter 841 was tagged so she could be monitored.

Agressive otter

Hefti Brunold 

By 2021, officials were receiving reports that the otter was climbing onto kayaks and surfboards. The animal has escalated to more aggressive behavior over the past few years.

CDFW officials intend to catch the otter and bring her to the Monterey Bay Aquarium for a veterinary check. After the otter is secured, she will stay at the aquarium until a more permanent home is found.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

"She's been quite talented at evading us," Jessica Fujii, the sea otter program manager at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, told The New York Times about CDFW and the aquarium's apprehension efforts thus far.


Fujii told the Los Angeles Times that Otter 841's behavior differs from other aggressive otter cases the aquarium has seen.

"I would not characterize this as a common behavior for sea otters. We have seen similar instances, you know, over the last several decades ... but the persistence and pattern of this particular otter is fairly unique," she said.

Related Articles
Disneyâs Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground just welcomed a sweet, newborn Shetland pony
Disney Celebrates Birth of White Pony Who Will Grow Up to Help Pull Cinderella's Pumpkin Coach
Nassir the Gorilla (13) is seen at the Toronto Zoo in their enclosure
Toronto Zoo Asks Visitors to Stop Showing Phone Videos to Gorillas: 'Content Can Be Upsetting'
Iam Tongi sings the national anthem prior to the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Park
'American Idol' Winner Iam Tongi Apologizes for Not Removing Hat While Singing National Anthem at Home Run Derby
Manny the French Bulldog, a Canine Social Media Star 'Loved Around the World,' Has Died
Manny the Frenchie — a Canine Social Media Star 'Loved Around the World' — Has Died
panda twins
Giant Panda at Theme Park in South Korea Gives Birth to Country's First Set of Panda Twins
Hayden Klemenok
Hiker, 24, Who Went Missing in Yosemite National Park Found Dead, Says Family: 'Irreplaceable'
Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes arrive for the premiere of Netflix's docuseries "Quarterback"
Patrick Mahomes Says Wife Brittany Is Key to His Success as Player and Parent (Exclusive)
Great White Shark
How to Watch All of Shark Week 2023 Hosted by Jason Momoa
Kitten Found in Paper Bag in Dumpster
Virginia Hospital Staff Helps Rescue 6-Week-Old Kitten Abandoned in Paper Bag Inside Dumpster
US actor Jamie Foxx attends the mens quater-final match between Christopher Eubanks of the US and Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the 2023 Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on March 30, 2023. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)
Jamie Foxx 'Looked Healthy' on Chicago Golf Outing: 'He Was in Good Spirits' (Exclusive Source)
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Wins MLB Home Run Derby, 16 Years After Dadâs Victory
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Wins MLB Home Run Derby, 16 Years After Dad's Victory: I'm 'Very Proud'
Lucy Hale Says She Watched Dogs Audition for Her New Movie and 'They More Well-Behaved than Certain Actors
Lucy Hale Says the Dogs Who Auditioned for Her New Movie Were More 'Behaved than Certain Actors' (Exclusive)
dog walker builds wheelchair for canine client
'Lifesaver' Pet Sitter Builds Wheelchair that Helps Dog Client Become More 'Alert and Curious'
Daniel Rothschild, DVM, Resident, Ophthalmology examines a patient in the Veterinary Teaching Hospital
Dog's Eye Surgery Helps Save Another Dog's Vision After 'Stars Aligned' — 'It Was Serendipity'
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello, Bubbles the dog
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Celebrate Their Tiny Senior Dog's 10th Birthday
Loud parrot leads to cop call
Bird Owner Gets Surprise Police Visit After His Loud Parrot Is Mistaken for a Screaming Woman