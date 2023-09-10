Sea Lion Dad Bravely Protects His Pups from Huge Shark in Shocking Footage

Animals Up Close With Bertie Gregory wants to show the world wild animals and their astounding behaviors like never before.

PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek at what to expect from the new National Geographic six-part series, which premieres on Disney+ on Sept. 13.

In a thrilling clip from the upcoming show, led by explorer and filmmaker Bertie Gregory, a male sea lion defending his pups from a large Galapagos shark — the whole interaction is captured on the show's underwater and drone cameras.

Footage from the tense moment shows the sea lion chasing the shark through shallow waters, pushing the predator away from his pups while also trying to nip at the shark's tail. Video taken by drone cameras flying over the chase captures how quickly both animals weave through the water.

"That little sea lion just came out of nowhere," Gregory says in the clip, describing the moment underwater in a diving suit and mask.

"He might be slow on land, but underwater, he looks so much faster and more agile than the shark," he adds.

The clip ends with the shark swimming off in a different direction from the sea lion, who returns to his pups.

"The shark really didn't like that. It spun around and went straight back down into the deep," Gregory explains.

The moment is one of many that the British wildlife filmmaker caught on camera for his new series Animals Up Close With Bertie Gregory, which follows "individual animals for weeks at a time" to build "an intimate picture of their daily battles," according to release about the new show.

Other moments rarely captured on film that viewers can expect in the new show include a group of humpback whales disrupting the hunt of a pod of killer whales in Antarctica and a guardian shepherd dog defending his flock of sheep from a hunting puma.

The six-part series is set to take viewers around the world to places like Antarctica, the Galapagos Islands, Botswana, Patagonia, Indonesia, and the Central African Republic to "showcase extraordinary animal lives" through different technology like drones, state-of-the-art gimbal-mounted cameras and underwater tech.

"Bertie and his team brave subzero seas, climb snow-capped mountains, and sleep suspended 120 feet in the air to reveal the challenges animals endure, their fierce rivalries, and the threats they face on our changing planet," per the show's release.

"Throughout the series, there are emotional highs and lows as Bertie comes face-to-face with the shocking truths about the impact of humanity on the wildlife he is so passionate about."

Animals Up Close With Bertie Gregory will stream exclusively on Disney+ on Sept. 13.