Scuba Diver Finds Woman’s Missing $9,500 Wedding Ring After She Lost it in California Lake

Diver Michael Pelley called it his "deepest dive yet"

By
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias Author Bio Headshot
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She is a rising senior majoring in Journalism at Pepperdine, where she is the editor-in-chief of the school's magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 17, 2023 09:59PM EDT
Merman Mike scuba diver finds $9500 ring and returns it
Photo:

Merman Mike/ youtube.com/mermanmike

A scuba diver found a lost treasure at the bottom of a California lake earlier this month.

A woman named Jennie recently lost her $9,500 wedding ring in the depths of Bass Lake, about 14 miles from the south entrance of Yosemite National Park in California. Devastated, she searched for divers who could help her, and came across Michael Pelley, better known as “Merman Mike,” who is famous for documenting his journeys retrieving people’s lost belongings underwater.

“It’s very sentimental to me — we’ve been married for 10 years,” Jennie said in a July 10 video posted to Pelley’s YouTube channel.

Pelley took the camera with him as he submerged himself into the murky green waters, where it was clear just how unclear his view was.

“Almost immediately after I reached the bottom of the lake, I realized how difficult the search was going to be,” Pelley wrote in the caption of the YouTube video. “The silt had immediately clouded out the area and I was in almost zero visibility.”

He continued: “After a while of searching I knew I had to go back up to the surface and come up with a better plan, but unlike my normal dives, I wasn't able to just slowly ascend to the surface." 

Bass Lake is man-made and the area Pelley was searching required him to go 45 feet deep. Because of this, Pelley said he had to do 3-minute safety stops after swimming 15 feet.

When Pelley — who dove down at least twice during his search — swam back underwater, he removed his glove and searched with his hand, feeling his way through the bottom.

"After pulling a couple of sticks and cans out of the thick silt, I finally pulled out what I thought was going to be another bottle top or pull tab, but instead I was looking at a giant diamond," Pelley said. "It was the wedding ring!"

Merman Mike scuba diver finds $9500 ring and returns it

Merman Mike/ youtube.com/mermanmike

"I was beyond excited, especially because I knew how slim the odds of me actually finding it were," he said.

On the screen of the video, Pelley described how a “huge surge of adrenaline" required him to steady his hands and prepare for the 3-minute safety stop.

When he finally emerged from the lake, Jennie and her friends and family cheered with joy. 

“I can’t believe it, that’s awesome,” Jennie remarked, clapping and repeatedly thanking Pelley. He jokingly responded, “Trust me, after seeing the bottom, I almost can’t believe it.”

Under the video, which has garnered nearly 14,000 views, Jennie expressed her gratitude once again, commenting: “Sooo amazing! You guys rock! I can’t believe you found it under that dark water. I’m so appreciative! Forever grateful ❤️.”

He also shared the happy news on Instagram, calling it his "deepest dive yet."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Pelley noted that during each of his searches, he also tries to gather as much trash from the area, so after Jennie left with the ring in hand, Pelley went back down to feel around for garbage to dispose of properly.

“You can’t just go for the treasure, you have to go for the trash too,” he said in the video.

In the caption, Pelley shared that he found sunglasses and a broken phone, but the true highlight of his day was helping Jennie get her ring back. 

“I couldn't be more happy about the outcome,” he said.

Related Articles
A 15-year-old girl completed what is known as the 20 Bridges Swim -- a 28.5-mile swim around Manhattan
15-Year-Old Girl Takes 28.5-Mile Swim Around Manhattan to Raise Funds For Cancer Research
Mountain biker dies helping hiker
Mountain Biker Helped Save 4 Hikers Before He Died in Hot Calif. Valley
Simone Biles reacts after competing in the artistic gymnastics balance beam event of the women's qualification during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on July 25, 2021
Simone Biles Says She's Managing Her Mental Health as She Returns to Gymnastics with 'Lots of Therapy'
5 dead, 2 missing in Penn. flash floods
Mother Visiting Pa. Among 5 Killed in 'Fierce' Flash Floods; Her 2 Kids Still Missing
Martha's vineyard light aircraft crash
Passenger Lands Private Plane on Its Belly After Pilot Suffers Mid-Air 'Medical Condition'
EXCLUSIVE - Meghan Markle takes her dog to the Farmer's Market in Montecito
Meghan Markle Picks Up Flowers During Solo Outing to Montecito Farmer's Market
A Father of 4 â Who Was Months Away from His Wedding â Dead After Falling into a Manhole at Work
Father of 4 Dead After Falling into Manhole at Work Just Months Before His Wedding
A close-up portrait view of a North American beaver, Quebec, Canada
Young Girl Bitten in the Leg by Rabid Beaver While Swimming in Georgia Lake
Missing 13-Year-Old Wisconsin Boy May Be Living as Survivalist, Police Say
Wisconsin Boy, 13, Who Disappeared 1 Month Ago May Be Attempting to Live ‘Off the Grid’: Police
This morning deputies responded to the Forest Glen and Golf Course community after a nearly 7-foot alligator attacked a man who was out for a walk.
Man, 79, Attacked by Alligator While on Early Morning Walk at Florida Country Club: 'I’m Bleeding'
Rosanna Arquette attends the Peacock's "Mrs. Davis" Los Angeles Premiere; Point Dume Village Shopping Center
Rosanna Arquette Crashes Car Into Malibu Shopping Center, No One Injured: Police
barbara corcoran buys trailer
Barbara Corcoran Shows Off Her L.A. Mobile Home Where 'Everything's Little'
This photo provided by Hillsborough County, Fla., shows a sinkhole that in 2013 fatally swallowed a man sleeping in his own house. The sinkhole has reopened for a third time, this time behind chain-link fencing and doing no harm to people or property.
Florida Sinkhole That Killed Sleeping Man in 2013 Opens for Third Time: 'This Is Mother Nature'
Jena Malone attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Adopting Audrey" at Brain Dead Studios LA on August 22, 2022
Jena Malone Faces Her 'Number One Fear' as She Marks Her 'First Real Show' as a Stand-Up Comedian
Texas Baby Surrender
Young Parents Surrender Hour-Old Newborn to Tx. Store Employees Who Helped Them After Baby's Birth
Manny and Abigail Vargas
'Amazing Parents' Killed in California Plane Crash, Leaving Behind 5 'Beautiful Children'