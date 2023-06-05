A scuba diver found a live tear gas grenade while exploring the depths of Oklahoma’s Lake Murray last week, authorities said.

According to a Facebook post from the Love County Sheriff’s Office, the scuba diver told authorities shortly after 12 p.m. local time on Thursday that he found “some type of bomb or smoke grenade.”

Love County Sheriff’s Office deputies and a Lighthouse Police Department officer later confirmed it was indeed a live CS gas grenade, authorities said.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol bomb squad said the device, labeled M7A3 Riot CS, was from the early 2000s, according to the social media post.

The organization collected the grenade and plans to destroy it soon, per the sheriff's office.

Getty Images

In their statement, authorities applauded the scuba diver for contacting them about the grenade.

“This is a great example of a citizen locating something they knew to be dangerous and contacting authors so that it could be disposed of properly,” said Love County Sheriff Andy Cumberledge.

“If you are ever in a similar situation, please contact our office so that we can assist with disposing of dangerous devices, such as this, in a safe and secure manner," he added.

It is not immediately clear how the live grenade ended up in the lake.