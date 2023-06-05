Scuba Diver Finds Live Tear Gas Grenade from the Early 2000s While Exploring Oklahoma Lake

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol bomb squad collected the grenade and plans to destroy it soon, authorities said

By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski
Updated on June 5, 2023 02:36 PM
Scuba Diver Finds Grenade
Photo:

Love County Sheriff Office/facebook

A scuba diver found a live tear gas grenade while exploring the depths of Oklahoma’s Lake Murray last week, authorities said.

According to a Facebook post from the Love County Sheriff’s Office, the scuba diver told authorities shortly after 12 p.m. local time on Thursday that he found “some type of bomb or smoke grenade.”

Love County Sheriff’s Office deputies and a Lighthouse Police Department officer later confirmed it was indeed a live CS gas grenade, authorities said.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol bomb squad said the device, labeled M7A3 Riot CS, was from the early 2000s, according to the social media post.

The organization collected the grenade and plans to destroy it soon, per the sheriff's office.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Scenic view of Lake Murray, Lake Murray State Park in Oklahoma

Getty Images

In their statement, authorities applauded the scuba diver for contacting them about the grenade.

“This is a great example of a citizen locating something they knew to be dangerous and contacting authors so that it could be disposed of properly,” said Love County Sheriff Andy Cumberledge.

“If you are ever in a similar situation, please contact our office so that we can assist with disposing of dangerous devices, such as this, in a safe and secure manner," he added.

It is not immediately clear how the live grenade ended up in the lake.

Related Articles
Mario Che-Tiul
7 Inmates Escape From Missouri Jail, 1 Still on the Run and Considered 'Armed and Dangerous'
Close up of a World War Two hand grenade, against a black background.
Father Dead and His 2 Teens Injured After Grenade Explodes in Ind. Home
Dad-to-Be Expecting First Child with Girlfriend Found Dead in Submerged Car Days After He Went Missing
Florida Dad-to-Be Found Dead in Submerged Car Days After He Went Missing
https://www.gofundme.com/f/hunter-and-daylea-hattock?w4Esc Harper Wren
'Adventurous' 1-Year-Old Dies After Being Struck by Train on Railroad Tracks: 'Our Little Girl'
golden retriever Cheddar rescued
California Officials Searching for Person Who Abandoned an Injured Golden Retriever in a Trash Bag
Deputy Jeremy McCain
Officer Who Was Pinned by Metal Gate in Freak Accident Dies 'After a Valiant Fight for His Life'
Father and Daughter Rescued After Jetski Sinks
Dad and Daughter, 13, Rescued While Treading Water in 'Alligator-Ridden Lake' After Jet-ski Sinks
Brittany Brewer, Ivy Webster
Bodies of Convicted Sex Offender Facing Trial, 2 Missing Teen Girls Among 7 Found at Okla. Property
The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing.
Florida Girl, 12, Took Dad's Car and Drove 400 Miles with a Friend to Possibly See Person They Met Online
Seamus Gray, Body of Missing U.S. Sailor Last Seen Leaving a Bar a Month Ago Found in Lake Michigan
Body of U.S. Sailor, 21, Found in Lake Michigan After He Vanished on Night Out for St. Patrick's Day
On Saturday, April 8, 2023, just south of Groveland, Florida, the United States Marshals, with the assistance of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, captured Tahj Brewton. Brewton was arrested on his outstanding warrants for carjacking with a firearm, aggravated assault, grand theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing or attempt to elude a law enforcement officer, and tampering with an electronic monitoring device. Credit: Marion County Sheriff's Office
Third Suspect, 16, Arrested in Fla. After Killings of 3 Teens
Chuck and Charley Morris, Father and Son Vanish While Kayaking on Spring Break Trip in Arkansas
Bodies of Missing Father and Son Found 24 Days After They Disappeared While Kayaking on Spring Break Trip
Barbara and Bobby Barrick
Grieving Wife Files Wrongful Death Suit Against Okla. Sheriff's Office at Center of Racist Recording
Layla Silvernail
2 Fla. Teenagers Killed, 1 Left Brain Dead in Separate Shootings — and Police Say Incidents May Be Connected
Jeremy McCain
Cop Died and Was Revived 3 Times After Getting Pinned by Metal Gate in Freak Accident: 'Truly a Miracle'
Layla Silvernail; Camille Quarles
2 Juveniles Arrested in Murders of 3 Fla. Teens, 3rd Suspect at Large: 'These Kids Had a Full Life Ahead of Them'