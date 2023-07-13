Hollywood Actors to Go on Strike After Unanimous Vote: 'Left Us with No Alternative'

The Screen Actors Guild is officially going on strike, halting Hollywood productions as the Writers Guild of America continues its own strike.

On Thursday, SAG-AFTRA — the union that comprises the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists — announced it has initiated a strike after failed contract negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

SAG President Fran Drescher and Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator of SAG-AFTRA, shared the news at a press conference Thursday afternoon.

It was a unanimous vote, they said. Crabtree-Ireland said the studios "left us with no alternative" than to strike. The strike begins at midnight tonight.

Drescher said in a speech that the "entire business model has been changed by streaming, digital, A.I." She added, "This is a very big deal and it weighed heavy on us. At some point, you have to say no, we’re not going to take it anymore."

She added, "The jig is up…. We demand respect. You share the wealth, because you cannot exist without us."



Fran Drescher and Duncan Crabtree-Ireland on Thursday. CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty

SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP previously agreed on June 30 to extend contracts agreed to in 2020 by 12 days in order to continue negotiations, the union announced at the time. Both parties agreed to refrain from commenting to media outlets about negotiations during that extension.

In a statement Thursday, the AMPTP said, according to ABC News, "We are deeply disappointed that SAG-AFTRA has decided to walk away from negotiations. This is the Union’s choice, not ours. In doing so, it has dismissed our offer of historic pay and residual increases, substantially higher caps on pension and health contributions, audition protections, shortened series option periods, a groundbreaking AI proposal that protects actors’ digital likenesses, and more."

"Rather than continuing to negotiate, SAG-AFTRA has put us on a course that will deepen the financial hardship for thousands who depend on the industry for their livelihoods. There are 160,000 members of SAG-AFTRA and over 11,000 members of the Writers Guild of America."

On Tuesday, the union announced it had agreed to what it described as "the AMPTP’s last-minute request for federal mediation" with just hours to go before the deadline, though it alleged the AMPTP had leaked its request for mediation to the press before it informed the union's leadership of that request.

"We will not be manipulated by this cynical ploy to engineer an extension when the companies have had more than enough time to make a fair deal," SAG said in a statement Tuesday.

Kevin Winter/Getty

SAG-AFTRA members previously voted 97.91% in favor of authorizing a strike on June 5 before it began negotiations with the AMPTP on June 7, though that vote did not immediately call for a strike.

“Together we lock elbows and in unity we build a new contract that honors our contributions in this remarkable industry, reflects the new digital and streaming business model and brings ALL our concerns for protections and benefits into the now!" SAG-AFTRA Chief Fran Drescher said in a statement at the time.



Multiple outlets reported June 27 that more than 300 actors had signed a letter addressed to SAG-AFTRA's leadership and negotiating committee that expressed a concern that “SAG-AFTRA members may be ready to make sacrifices that leadership is not" as the deadline to agree to new contracts with the AMPTP loomed ahead, per Rolling Stone.

Members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) East hold signs as they walk on the picket-line outside of the Peacock NewFront on May 02, 2023 in New York City. WGA members were out on the first day of a Hollywood voters strike after the board of directors for the Writers Guild of America, which includes West Coast and East Coast branches, voted unanimously to call for a walkout. Negotiations between a top guild and a trade association that represents Hollywoodâs top studios failed to avert the first walkout in more than 15 years. Union members have stated that they are not being paid fairly in the streaming era and are seeking pay increases and structural changes to the business model. Michael M. Santiago/Getty

The letter, which says actors are "prepared to strike if it comes to that,” was signed by Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Rami Malek, Quinta Brunson, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ben Stiller, Neil Patrick Harris, Amy Poehler, Amy Schumer, Elizabeth Banks, Alison Brie, Neve Campbell, Ariana DeBose and Brendan Fraser, among others, according to Rolling Stone.

SAG's strike means that both Hollywood actors and writers — who have been on strike since May 2 following their own failed negotiations with the AMPTP — are not currently crossing picket lines to work on movie and television productions.

It is so far unclear how the newly initiated SAG strike will affect film and television productions currently underway.

Drescher told the union's members in an update in June that SAG-AFTRA expected to "achieve a seminal deal" through its negotiations with the AMPTP, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

SAG-AFTRA's previous deal with the organization did not allow for strikes to be authorized until after the deal had expired, according to the union's website.

According to its website, SAG-AFTRA represents roughly 160,000 actors and other media industry professionals who are affected by the strike.

