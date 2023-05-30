Scottie Pippen Says Michael Jordan Was 'a Horrible Teammate' Who Took 'Bad Shots'

Scottie Pippen remembers Michael Jordan's playing career a little differently than most NBA fans.

During a recent appearance on Stacey King's Gimme the Hot Sauce podcast, Pippen, 57, had some surprising comments about his time playing alongside Jordan, 60, with whom he won multiple NBA championships for the Chicago Bulls.

Pippen said, “I’ve seen Michael Jordan play before I came to the Bulls. You guys have seen him play. He was a horrible player. He was horrible to play with. It was all 1-on-1, shooting bad shots."

He continued, "All of a sudden, we become a team, and we start winning. Everybody forgot who he was. He was a player who was really not at the top of his category. It was scoring.”

The strain on Jordan and Pippen's relationship was briefly touched on in the 2020 documentary The Last Dance, which chronicled Jordan's rise to greatness during the Bulls era. However, Jordan's comments in the series about playing with Pippen was a stark contrast to his teammate's recent quotes from the podcast.

"I didn't win without Scottie Pippen, and that's why I consider him my best teammate of all time... Whenever they speak Michael Jordan, they should speak Scottie Pippen," Jordan said in the series, per SI.

Pippen's comments on the podcast stemmed from a conversation about the "greatest player" of all time.



Pippen named LeBron James as "the greatest statistical guy to ever play the game of basketball" and added, "There's no comparison to him, none."

However, Pippen explained, "I don’t believe there is a greatest player cause our game is a team game. One player can't do it."

The retired NBA star's comments about Jordan come amid speculation that Pippen's ex-wife Larsa Pippen and Jordan's son Marcus may be taking their romantic relationship to the next level.

Larsa, 48, and Marcus, 32, have been dating since September 2022, and the Real Housewives of Miami star recently said, "I would definitely change my last name for whomever I married, that's for sure."

Larsa played coy when answering if she had hung out with Marcus's father, NBA legend Michael Jordan, who played alongside her ex-husband Scottie Pippen on the Chicago Bulls in the '80s and '90s.

During the second installment of The Real Housewives of Miami reunion, Larsa explained, "I mean, I don't really want to talk about — I want to talk about Marcus and I," said Larsa, who married Scottie in 1997 and split from him in 2021. "I feel like I'm comfortable talking about Marcus and I."

When asked by host Andy Cohen about the "unusual" dynamic caused by dating Marcus, she explained, "I feel like a lot of people don't understand, like, I didn't know him."

"I just met him a few years ago. I never met him before. I was with Scottie the very last year that he played with Michael," she shared. "Michael and his wife were going through a divorce, so I never met his wife, never met his kids. It wasn't like we had families that were intertwined. I never knew them."



