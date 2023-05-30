Scottie Pippen Says Michael Jordan Was 'a Horrible Teammate' Who Took 'Bad Shots'

Pippen and Jordan won six NBA championships together for the Chicago Bulls

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 30, 2023 01:16 PM
Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen
Photo: Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty

Scottie Pippen remembers Michael Jordan's playing career a little differently than most NBA fans.

During a recent appearance on Stacey King's Gimme the Hot Sauce podcast, Pippen, 57, had some surprising comments about his time playing alongside Jordan, 60, with whom he won multiple NBA championships for the Chicago Bulls.

Pippen said, “I’ve seen Michael Jordan play before I came to the Bulls. You guys have seen him play. He was a horrible player. He was horrible to play with. It was all 1-on-1, shooting bad shots."

He continued, "All of a sudden, we become a team, and we start winning. Everybody forgot who he was. He was a player who was really not at the top of his category. It was scoring.”

The strain on Jordan and Pippen's relationship was briefly touched on in the 2020 documentary The Last Dance, which chronicled Jordan's rise to greatness during the Bulls era. However, Jordan's comments in the series about playing with Pippen was a stark contrast to his teammate's recent quotes from the podcast.

"I didn't win without Scottie Pippen, and that's why I consider him my best teammate of all time... Whenever they speak Michael Jordan, they should speak Scottie Pippen," Jordan said in the series, per SI.

Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Pippen's comments on the podcast stemmed from a conversation about the "greatest player" of all time.

Pippen named LeBron James as "the greatest statistical guy to ever play the game of basketball" and added, "There's no comparison to him, none."

However, Pippen explained, "I don’t believe there is a greatest player cause our game is a team game. One player can't do it."

The retired NBA star's comments about Jordan come amid speculation that Pippen's ex-wife Larsa Pippen and Jordan's son Marcus may be taking their romantic relationship to the next level.

scottie-pippen-nike-air-pippen-2-1998.jpg
Getty Images

Larsa, 48, and Marcus, 32, have been dating since September 2022, and the Real Housewives of Miami star recently said, "I would definitely change my last name for whomever I married, that's for sure."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Larsa played coy when answering if she had hung out with Marcus's father, NBA legend Michael Jordan, who played alongside her ex-husband Scottie Pippen on the Chicago Bulls in the '80s and '90s.

Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen attend the Haute Living NBA All Star Dinner Honoring Scottie Pippen on February 15, 2018 in Bel Air, California
Phillip Faraone/Getty

During the second installment of The Real Housewives of Miami reunion, Larsa explained, "I mean, I don't really want to talk about — I want to talk about Marcus and I," said Larsa, who married Scottie in 1997 and split from him in 2021. "I feel like I'm comfortable talking about Marcus and I."

When asked by host Andy Cohen about the "unusual" dynamic caused by dating Marcus, she explained, "I feel like a lot of people don't understand, like, I didn't know him."

"I just met him a few years ago. I never met him before. I was with Scottie the very last year that he played with Michael," she shared. "Michael and his wife were going through a divorce, so I never met his wife, never met his kids. It wasn't like we had families that were intertwined. I never knew them."

Related Articles
sloane-stephens-b
Sloane Stephens Says Racist Comments from Tennis Fans Have 'Only Gotten Worse' Over Her Career
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks
Chicago White Sox Pitcher Liam Hendriks Plays First Game Post-Cancer Treatments: 'I Felt Strong'
Kyle Kirkwood crashing into the wall after a collision
Tire Flies Off Indy 500 Car, Soaring Over Crowd Before Landing on Vehicle in Parking Lot
Josef Newgarden
Josef Newgarden Wins 2023 Indy 500 After 11 Previous Attempts: 'I Knew I Was Capable'
Sa'Myah Smith flashes a thumbs-up after collapsing
LSU Player Sa'Myah Smith Faints Onstage During White House Championship Celebration
Candace Parker #3 of the Las Vegas Aces arrives to the arena before the game against the Los Angeles Sparks on May 25, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
Candace Parker Honors Gianna Bryant with Jersey Tribute — and Vanessa Bryant Loves It
Josh Allen Hailee Steinfeld
Josh Allen Spotted Out with Hailee Steinfeld amid Rumored Split from Girlfriend Brittany Williams
Ryan Reynolds Mourns Death of Wrexham Fan
Ryan Reynolds Mourns Wrexham Fan Whose Dying Wish Was to Meet Him: ‘One of The Bravest People'
US President Joe Biden (R) jokes with LSU Tigers' team captain Angel Reese during an event for the Louisiana State University Tigers Women's Basketball team to celebrate their 2022-2023 NCAA Championship season, hosted in the East Room at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 26 May 2023.
LSU Women's Basketball Team Visits the White House to Celebrate Their NCAA Championship
Jonathan Owens, simon biles
Jonathan Owens Praises New Wife Simone Biles for 'Her Focus and Her Drive'
SHOOTING STARS
'Shooting Stars' Director Says LeBron James and Friends 'Huddled Around a Little Computer' to Watch His Biopic
JuJu Watkins Prom
High School Basketball Star JuJu Watkins Says She'll Look Back on Prom and 'Be Proud' She Went (Exclusive)
Patrick Mahomes (15) is interviewed during Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes Says He Isn't Focused on Money in His Next Contract: 'Made Enough' to Be 'Set for' Life
Angel Mercado
19-Year-Old Baseball Player Dies After Makeshift Dugout Collapses on Him
Mikaela Shiffrin
Mikaela Shiffrin Opens Up About Resiliency and the Future of Women's Sports: 'You Just Keep Going' (Exclusive)
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - FEBRUARY 15: Jackson Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate on stage during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII victory parade on February 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)
Patrick Mahomes Comments on Brother Jackson's Arrest, Says It's a 'Personal Thing'