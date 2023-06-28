Scott Speedman Is Engaged to Girlfriend Lindsay Rae Hofmann

The 'Felicity' actor and the swimwear designer, who welcomed a baby together in 2021, are headed to the altar

Published on June 28, 2023 01:58PM EDT
Scott Speedman and Lindsay Rae Hofmann.

Lindsay Rae Hofmann/Instagram

Scott Speedman and Lindsay Rae Hofmann are headed to the altar!

The Felicity star, 47, popped the question to his swimwear designer girlfriend, and she made an Instagram post on Tuesday celebrating the special moment.

"Yes," the Juillet Swimwear founder wrote, adding an infinity symbol, as she shared a carousel of sweet photos of her and her new fiancé.

In the first image, Hofmann had her head down, hidden by her long hair, as her hand rested on Speedman's cheek, offering a glimpse of her flashy diamond engagement ring. The Grey's Anatomy actor had his eyes closed and a look of pure joy on his face. The pair were standing outdoors on a hill, with a water view in the distance.

In another image, the couple could be seen sharing a kiss. Hofmann also included a black and white snapshot of herself, dressed in a floral-print bra top, as she held her hand up and showed off her new sparkler.

The two, who were first romantically linked in 2017, welcomed a baby together in October 2021. Their daughter, Pfeiffer Lucia, arrived via a home birth, and Speedman shared the news on Instagram, posting a sweet photo of himself cuddled up next to his sleeping baby girl.

"Pfeiffer Lucia Speedman. Born at home 10/26/21. In awe of my girl @lindsayraehofmann. Awe," the proud dad wrote in the caption.

Ahead of Pfeiffer's arrival, Speedman told PEOPLE he was "tremendously excited" to become a father. "I probably wasn't ready as a younger guy, and now I'm ready to sort of give over to it. The timing just feels great," he said.

He called Hofmann "amazing," saying, "I'm aware that I don't have to do the heavy lifting so I'm a coach and support team for my girl. We're just trying to get everything ready."

Already slipping into the mindset of a working dad, the actor — who at the time was not only making his return to Grey's but starring in season 3 of the creepy Netflix series You — also talked about how he'd juggle new fatherhood with his packed filming schedule.

"We'll see how it goes — work life while trying to be as present as possible with a kid," he told PEOPLE.

"I have no idea what's coming," he admitted. "But everybody says that having kids changes your life. And whatever that means, I'm excited to find out."

