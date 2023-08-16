'Scott Pilgrim' Animated Series — Featuring Original Film's Star-Studded Cast — Gets First Official Teaser

Scott Pilgrim is back — this time in anime form!

On Wednesday, Netflix released the first official teaser for its upcoming series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. The animated show, based on the 2010 film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, will premiere on Friday, Nov. 17 and feature the return of the entire original ensemble cast.

The star-studded voice cast includes Michael Cera as the titular Scott Pilgrim, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers, Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells, Chris Evans as Lucas Lee, Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim, Brie Larson as Envy Adams, Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers, Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram, Mae Whitman as Roxie and more.

Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers in 'Scott Pilgrim Takes Off'. Netflix

The teaser begins with a colorfully animated shot of the Sex Bob-Omb garage band playing their hearts out. Scott grips a solo cup at a party and looks paralyzed as Ramona grabs his hand and whisks him into space, headed towards a floating door.

Various shots of Matthew (Satya Bhabha) — one of Ramona's evil exes — crashing through a brick wall follow, as well as the band jamming out, Scott and Ramona shyly sitting next to each other on a swing set and Lucas showing off on his skateboard.

Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers. Netflix

2010's Scott Pilgrim vs. the World centered around struggling bass player Scott and his quest to defeat Ramona's seven evil exes in order to date her. It was adapted from the Scott Pilgrim graphic novel series by Bryan Lee O'Malley.

Mark Webber as Stephen Stills, Alison Pill as Kim Pine and Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim. Netflix

O'Malley will serve as co-showrunner and executive producer for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off alongside BenDavid Grabinski, who's known for Are You Afraid of the Dark?. Abel Góngora of Adventure Time will be the director and Edgar Wright, who directed the 2010 film, will also serve as an executive producer.

"One of the proudest and most enjoyable achievements of my career was assembling and working with the dynamite cast of Scott Pilgrim," Wright said in a Netflix press release when the series was first announced in March. "Since the film's release in 2010 we've done Q&A's, remembrances and charity read throughs, but there was never the occasion to reunite the whole gang on an actual project. Until now…"

Cast and crew members including, Chris Evans, Jason Schwartzman, Keiran Culkin, Ellen Wong, Anna Kendrick, Michael Cera, Edgar Wright, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Brie Larson and Brandon Routh arriving for the premiere of Scott Pilgrim vs The World at the Odeon, Leicester Square, London. Ian West/PA Images via Getty

"I'm more than happy to announce that I have helped coax the entire original cast back to voice their characters on this epic new adventure," he added at the time. "You are in for a treat."

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off premieres on Netflix Friday, Nov. 17.

