'Scott Pilgrim' Animated Series — Featuring Original Film's Star-Studded Cast — Gets First Official Teaser

'Scott Pilgrim Takes Off' is slated to premiere on Netflix Nov. 17

By
Kelly Martinez
Headshot
Kelly Martinez
Kelly Martinez is a TV writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. She was previously a Staff Writer at BuzzFeed for over three years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 16, 2023 03:48PM EDT

Scott Pilgrim is back — this time in anime form!

On Wednesday, Netflix released the first official teaser for its upcoming series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. The animated show, based on the 2010 film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, will premiere on Friday, Nov. 17 and feature the return of the entire original ensemble cast.

The star-studded voice cast includes Michael Cera as the titular Scott Pilgrim, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers, Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells, Chris Evans as Lucas Lee, Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim, Brie Larson as Envy Adams, Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers, Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram, Mae Whitman as Roxie and more.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (L to R) Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off
Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers in 'Scott Pilgrim Takes Off'.

Netflix

The teaser begins with a colorfully animated shot of the Sex Bob-Omb garage band playing their hearts out. Scott grips a solo cup at a party and looks paralyzed as Ramona grabs his hand and whisks him into space, headed towards a floating door.

Various shots of Matthew (Satya Bhabha) — one of Ramona's evil exes — crashing through a brick wall follow, as well as the band jamming out, Scott and Ramona shyly sitting next to each other on a swing set and Lucas showing off on his skateboard.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (L to R) Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off
Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers.

Netflix

2010's Scott Pilgrim vs. the World centered around struggling bass player Scott and his quest to defeat Ramona's seven evil exes in order to date her. It was adapted from the Scott Pilgrim graphic novel series by Bryan Lee O'Malley.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (L to R) Mark Webber as Stephen Stills, Alison Pill as Kim Pine and Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off
Mark Webber as Stephen Stills, Alison Pill as Kim Pine and Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim.

Netflix

O'Malley will serve as co-showrunner and executive producer for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off alongside BenDavid Grabinski, who's known for Are You Afraid of the Dark?. Abel Góngora of Adventure Time will be the director and Edgar Wright, who directed the 2010 film, will also serve as an executive producer.

"One of the proudest and most enjoyable achievements of my career was assembling and working with the dynamite cast of Scott Pilgrim," Wright said in a Netflix press release when the series was first announced in March. "Since the film's release in 2010 we've done Q&A's, remembrances and charity read throughs, but there was never the occasion to reunite the whole gang on an actual project. Until now…"

Cast and crew members including, Chris Evans, Jason Schwartzman, Keiran Culkin, Ellen Wong, Anna Kendrick, Michael Cera, Edgar Wright, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Brie Larson and Brandon Routh arriving for the premiere of Scott Pilgrim vs The World at the Odeon, Leicester Square, London
Cast and crew members including, Chris Evans, Jason Schwartzman, Keiran Culkin, Ellen Wong, Anna Kendrick, Michael Cera, Edgar Wright, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Brie Larson and Brandon Routh arriving for the premiere of Scott Pilgrim vs The World at the Odeon, Leicester Square, London.

Ian West/PA Images via Getty 

"I'm more than happy to announce that I have helped coax the entire original cast back to voice their characters on this epic new adventure," he added at the time. "You are in for a treat."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off premieres on Netflix Friday, Nov. 17.

Related Articles
Scott Pilgrim Vs The World - 2010
'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World' 's Cult-Favorite Stars Are Returning for Netflix Anime Reboot
Michael Cera Aubrey Plaza
Aubrey Plaza Almost ‘Spontaneously’ Wed — and Divorced —Michael Cera Just to Call Him Her Ex-Husband
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER
The Best Action Movies to Stream Now
The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Cruella
A Guide to All of Disney's Live-Action Remakes
Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig, Simu Liu and Hari Nef at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023
Meet the 'Barbie' Cast: From Past Roles to Off-Screen Relationships
Joe Locke and Kit Connor on Heartstopper
The Best Original Series on Netflix to Stream Now
Blake Lively and Brandon Sklenar are seen on the set of "It Ends With Us"
‘It Ends with Us’ Cast: Here’s Who’s Playing Lily, Ryle and Atlas in the Movie Adaptation
Only Murders in the Building - Season 3
The Best TV Shows on Hulu to Stream Now
Christopher Briney, Lola Tung, Gavin Casalegno and Sean Kaufman at the season 2 premiere of "The Summer I Turned Pretty"
Meet the Cast of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty': All About Their Lives Beyond Cousins Beach
Heart of Stone - Gal Gadot as Rachel Stone in Heart Of Stone
The Best Movies on Netflix to Stream Now
MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “BARBIE,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Everything to Know About the 'Barbie' Movie
The Holiday then and now
'The Holiday' Cast: Where Are They Now?
"Call Me By Your Name" Film - 2017
The Best Drama Movies on Netflix to Stream Now
Red, White & Royal Blue
The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video to Stream Now
Justice Smith plays Simon, Sophia Lillis plays Doric, Chris Pine plays Edgin and Michelle Rodriguez plays Holga in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves from Paramount Pictures. ; VAMPIRE ACADEMY -- Episode 102 -- Pictured: -- (Photo by: Jose Haro/Peacock)
The Biggest TV and Movie Trailers From Comic-Con 2022
Insecure
The Best Shows on Netflix to Stream Now