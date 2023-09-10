Scott Disick Shares Sweet Photo of Son Reign, 8, Wearing a T-Shirt with Aunt Khloé Kardashian's Face

“KoKo loves the kiddos,” Khloé Kardashian wrote in response to her nephew

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore
Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. A graduate of Northwestern University, she has been working at PEOPLE since 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 10, 2023 01:06PM EDT
Khloé Kardashian and her nephew, Reign Disick, 8. Photo:

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram, Scott Disick/Instagram

Reign Disick is showing off his love for aunt Khloé Kardashian.

The 8-year-old son of Kardashian's sister, Kourtney Kardashian, and her ex, Scott Disick, sported a T-shirt covered in photos of the Good American co-founder in a sweet snapshot shared by his dad on his Instagram Story Saturday.

"Proud nephew,” Disick, 40, captioned the image, which showed Reign posing in the clothing and holding a football in his hand. 

The black T-shirt featured various photos of Kardashian, 39, posing in a swimsuit, as well as several other shots she’s posted on her social media channels.

The Kardashians star later reposted the photo on her Instagram Story Sunday. “KoKo loves the kiddos,” she captioned her post.

Reign’s shirt featuring his aunt is the latest in a string of fun and stylish outfits he’s been rocking recently.

In May, he and his older sister, Penelope, 11, wore matching shirts that featured a collage of photos of their dad in honor of his 40th birthday. 

Disick shared photos of his kids in the coordinated shirts on his Instagram Story at the time, writing “Love” across the photo of Reign. 

Earlier that same month, Disick, who also shares son, Mason, 13, with his ex, was a proud father as Reign sported a stylish look while on vacation.

“Fit game,” he captioned a photo shared on his Instagram Story, where Reign, rocking bleach blonde hair, wore an eye-catching blue patterned shirt and matching shorts. 

In another fun snap from the trip, Disick shared a different selfie of Reign. “We call this look Blue Steel,” he wrote, referring to Ben Stiller’s 2001 film Zoolander.

