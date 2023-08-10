Scott Disick Spends Quality Time With Kids Penelope and Mason Disick

The reality star shares Mason and Penelope with ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian Barker

By Jill Lupupa
Published on August 10, 2023 08:20AM EDT
Scott Disick Posts Sweet Hang Outs With Penelope and Mason Disick
Photo:

Scott Disick Instagram

Scott Disick is spending precious one-on-one time with his eldest kids!

The reality TV star, 40, posted two photos on Instagram on Wednesday that showed he has been spending quality time with his kids Penelope Scotland, 11, and Mason Dash, 13. Disick, 40, shares three children — Penelope, Mason and Reign Aston Disick, 8, — with ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian Barker, 44.  

“Just me and P,” Disick captioned a photo he posted on Instagram — using his cute nickname for Penelope.

The selfie photo showed the reality star and his daughter on what appeared to be an airplane, both throwing up peace signs and dressed in matching black sweats.

Scott Disick Posts Sweet Hang Outs With Penelope and Mason Disick
Scott Disick Posts Sweet Hang Outs With Penelope and Mason Disick.

Scott Disick Instagram

Though Disick didn't indicate where the pair were headed, they appeared to be traveling in style. Both were sat in luxurious cream seats, with a further cream couch visible in the photo behind them.

On the same day, Disick posted a photo on his Instagram Story showing two dirt bikes on a paved road in a woodland area. “Lil ridin with mason,” the father of three captioned the image.

Last month, the father of three celebrated Penelope's 11th birthday with a photo posted on Instagram, showing pink balloons that spelt out, ‘Happy Birthday P’

“Go peep it’s your birthday,” Disick wrote in the post's caption. On his Instagram Story, he also posted footage of Penelope and her friends having fun on a huge water slide set up in a garden.

“Have fun my love! Happy bday!!!!!,” he wrote, adding, “Fun lil set up.”

Another Instagram story he shared at the time, showed Penelope attempting to ride a mechanical bull — although she quickly slipped off. “Not so easy,” Disick captioned the short video. A final photo showed the father-daughter duo about to eat a meal together. “I love my little 🥟❤️,” he added. In the photo, Disick planted a kiss on his daughter's forehead.

Disick also spent time with his kids on this year’s Father’s Day back in June. At the time, the Flip It Like Disick star shared photos of Penelope riding on a dirt bike, and captioned the photo, “My girl.”

He also shared a sweet photo of Reign sitting with a serious stare while they had lunch together.

