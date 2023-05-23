Scott Disick Shares Stylish Photos of Son Reign in Vibrant Matching Outfit: ‘Fit Game'

Scott Disick is vacationing in style with his kids.



The reality star, 39, took to his Instagram Story over the weekend to share photos of son Reign, 8, sporting bleach blonde hair, brown slides, and a blue patterned shirt and matching shorts.



“Fit game,” Disick captioned the stylish post of his son.



He also shared a close-up of Reign sitting with his dad on a boat, writing, “We call this look Blue Steel.”



Reign Disick.



Disick later shared snaps of both Reign and daughter Penelope, 10, on a private jet.



Reign can be seen in a black-and-brown gingham pajama top and pants, while his dad is holding onto his knee, writing, “Somebody stop me.”



Penelope opted for an all-black outfit and is playing on her iPhone while looking at the camera. Disick captioned the snap, “Love this angel 😇.”

Reign and Penelope Disick. Scott Disick Instagram

While Disick’s older son, Mason, 13, was not seen in any snaps from the trip, Disick did post a photo of him while celebrating Passover in April.

In the photo, Mason was sitting next to Penelope at the seder table.

"Happy Passover People," Disick captioned a photo of several bowls of matzah ball soup. "Lota Balls."

He also posted a photo of Reign walking around while wearing a kippah.

Disick shares his three kids with ex Kourtney Kardashian, 44.