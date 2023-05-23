Scott Disick Shares Stylish Photos of Son Reign in Vibrant Matching Outfit: ‘Fit Game'

Disick also posted snaps of both Reign, 8, and daughter Penelope, 10, on a private jet

By Mary Elizabeth Andriotis
Published on May 23, 2023 01:11 PM
Scott Disick Instagram
Reign and Scott Disick. Photo:

Scott Disick Instagram; Amy Sussman/WireImage

Scott Disick is vacationing in style with his kids.


The reality star, 39, took to his Instagram Story over the weekend to share photos of son Reign, 8, sporting bleach blonde hair, brown slides, and a blue patterned shirt and matching shorts.


“Fit game,” Disick captioned the stylish post of his son.


He also shared a close-up of Reign sitting with his dad on a boat, writing, “We call this look Blue Steel.” 


Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Scott Disick's instagram story
Reign Disick.


RELATED: Scott Disick Shares Rare Photo of Son Mason, 13, as He Celebrates Passover with All Three Kids

Disick later shared snaps of both Reign and daughter Penelope, 10, on a private jet.


Reign can be seen in a black-and-brown gingham pajama top and pants, while his dad is holding onto his knee, writing, “Somebody stop me.” 


Penelope opted for an all-black outfit and is playing on her iPhone while looking at the camera. Disick captioned the snap, “Love this angel 😇.”

Scott Disick's instagram story
Reign and Penelope Disick.

Scott Disick Instagram

While Disick’s older son, Mason, 13, was not seen in any snaps from the trip, Disick did post a photo of him while celebrating Passover in April.

In the photo, Mason was sitting next to Penelope at the seder table.

"Happy Passover People," Disick captioned a photo of several bowls of matzah ball soup. "Lota Balls."

He also posted a photo of Reign walking around while wearing a kippah.

Disick shares his three kids with ex Kourtney Kardashian, 44.

Related Articles
scott disick passover
Scott Disick Shares Rare Photo of Son Mason, 13, as He Celebrates Passover with All Three Kids
Scott Disick Shows Off Son Reign's Bleach Blonde Hair as He Throws Around a Football
Scott Disick Shows Off Son Reign's Bleach Blonde Hair Days After Kourtney Kardashian Goes Blonde
Kourtney Kardashian, travis barker
Travis Barker and His Kids Pen Sweet Mother's Day Tributes to Kourtney Kardashian: 'Not a Better Mama Bear'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqtMG83PprM/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D Verified 🌸✡️ Winston’s first Passover ✡️🌸 Blessed to have Winston experience the celebration of traditions from both sides of the family! #happypassover #passover
How Celebrities Are Celebrating Passover 2023
Kourtney Kardashian and Son Reign rocking matching bleach blonde hair
Kourtney Kardashian and Son Reign, 8, Rock Matching Bleach Blonde Hair
Alabama Barker, Reign Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Landon Barker and Atiana De La Hoya attend the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians" at Goya Studios on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Alabama Barker Pens Birthday Tribute to Kourtney Kardashian: 'I Wouldn't Want Another Stepmom'
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Photos From Bowling Birthday Party with Sisters and Kids
Kourtney Kardashian Has a Bowling Birthday Party with Family, Husband Travis Barker — See the Photos
Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet New Pic of Daughter Chicago and Niece Dream In Pink PJs and Matching Pink Hair: ‘Baby Love’
Kim Kardashian Shares Pink-Themed Photos of Daughter Chicago and Niece Dream: 'Baby Love'
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian Mason
Was Mason Disick at Mom Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding After Not Being Seen in Special?
Atiana De La Hoya Birthday
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Pay Tribute to Stepdaughter Atiana on 24th Birthday: 'Love You'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpZd135u6gl/. Kourtney Kardashian Barker/Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian Channels Her High School Style with Blond Bob: 'Bored During Finals'
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Black-and-White Shot of Travis Barker Shaving Son Reign's Head
Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign, 8, Gets a Haircut from Travis Barker in Sweet Photo
https://www.instagram.com/p/CohyTM4Jetv/. Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Family Photo of Kardashian Kids: 'Whole Tribe Is a Vibe'
Landon Barker, Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Sweet TikTok Video with Stepson Landon Barker: Watch
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Throw Son Mason a West Hollywood Bar Mitzvah
Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick Throw Son Mason's Bar Mitzvah Party at West Hollywood Nightclub
Scott Disick with Mason and Reign
Scott Disick Has 'Boyz Night' with Sons Reign and Mason After Kourtney Kardashian Engagement News